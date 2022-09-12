A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Photo essay: Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in pictures

Sport

PHOTO ESSAY

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 – the glory, the heartbreak and the fans

The Fiji men's and the Australian women’s teams celebrate their victory at the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 on 11 September 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Daily Maverick
12 Sep 2022
0

The Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 drew more than 105,000 fans to the DHL Stadium in Cape Town over three days – a record for the tournament. For Fiji’s men and Australia’s women there was glory as they were crowned world champions. For the home team and departing Blitzbok coach Neil Powell, there was disappointment and frustration. But it was a wonderful show.

Fans on day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, on 9 September 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Lewis Ormond reacts after a clash with an opponent during the final match of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Fans enjoy the spectacle on day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 at DHL Stadium. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
The Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 opening ceremony on 10 September 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
A scene from the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 opening ceremony on 10 September 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Fans enter the DHL Stadium at the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan
Fans JP Louw and Randall de Vos enter the DHL Stadium at the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan
D’Shawn Bowen of Canada and Iwan Pyrs Jones of Wales get into an altercation during day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Challenge 13/16 Place Match 34 between Canada and Wales at DHL Stadium on 10 September 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Moses Leo of New Zealand scores a try during day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Championship Quarterfinals match 28 between New Zealand and Argentina on 10 September 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe of Ireland and Shiray Kaka of New Zealand during day two of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Championship Quarterfinals match 28 between New Zealand and Argentina on 10 September 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
JC Pretorius and Luciano Gonzalez on day three of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 match between South Africa and Argentina on 11 September 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Departing Blitzboks coach Neil Powell gives players a final farewell on the sidelines of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 following their final match against Samoa on 11 September 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Kaminieli Rasaku runs for the try line during the final match of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 between Fiji and New Zealand. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted