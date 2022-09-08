X

South Africa

Personal crises and economic woes compounding mental health issues, pushing some to suicide

Guests discuss the impact of mental health and instances of suicide. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
08 Sep 2022
In a post-lockdown world, people are more depressed and vulnerable than ever thanks to high unemployment and crime rates. 

Despite its commonality, mental health is still handled as if it were a myth. If we were to normalise anxiety and stress, would we be able to look after ourselves better and change the way that we handle depression? 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk Logo

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

