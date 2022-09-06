First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil electio...

Newsdeck

Lula grows lead over Bolsonaro

Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil election – IPEC poll

President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Lula
By Reuters
06 Sep 2022
0

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lead over President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election rose to 13 percentage points and widened from 13 to 16 points in an expected second-round runoff, according to a poll published on Monday.

The survey by IPEC showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 31% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election scheduled for Oct. 2, compared to 44% and 32% respectively in the previous poll.

In the expected runoff, Lula would get elected by 52% of the voters versus 36% for Bolsonaro, a 16-point gap, up from 13 points a week ago, the poll showed.

Bolsonaro has also posted a slight worsening in his approval rate, which dropped to 30% from 31% a week ago, despite efforts after passing welfare programs and measures to tackle inflation.

His disapproval rate was 43%, according to the poll, the same result a week ago.

Pollster IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, interviewed 2,512 people in person between Sept. 2-4. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Anthony Badle and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Kim Coghill and Michael Perry)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted