The wholesale price of diesel that is used in agriculture and for emergency power generation, will fall by as much as 56.34 cents per liter. The maximum cost of illuminating paraffin, used for cooking and lighting in areas where many people don’t have access to electricity, will decline by 1.09 rand per liter.

The decrease could ease pressure on household finances and inflation that reached a 13-year high of 7.8% in July. Analysts including Investec Bank Ltd. Chief Economist Annabel Bishop have said that may have been the peak of the cycle after gasoline and diesel costs also fell last month. However, Monday’s news that OPEC+ agreed to make a token oil supply cut for October could push up crude prices again and that, plus a weaker rand may limit further fuel-costs reductions in South Africa in coming months.

Fuel has a weighting of almost 5% in South Africa’s consumer price basket.