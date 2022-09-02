First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

The angry planet – August 2022 (Part II)

Our Burning Planet

PHOTOGRAPHY

The angry planet – August 2022 (Part II)

Local residents survey the damage caused by flood waters following heavy rains in Quetta, Pakistan, 26 August 2022. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 800 people, including more than 300 children, across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than three million people have been affected by floods, with over 160,000 still living in relief camps. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Sep 2022
0

Here is an incomplete, yet moving and heartbreaking gallery of images of how the climate crisis affected our world this month.

A fruit vendor on the flooded street in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Friday, July 29, 2022. Pakistan announces its consumer price index (CPI) figures on Aug. 1, 2022. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A flooded Pakistan State Oil gas station at Radhan village in Dadu district, Sindh province, Pakistan, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after unprecedented rainfall led to ongoing flooding that has inundated about a third of the country and left more than 1,100 people dead since June. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Flood-affected villagers await relief supplies at a Pakistan Ranger camp at Goth Muhammad Yusuf Naich in Dadu district, Sindh province, Pakistan, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after unprecedented rainfall led to ongoing flooding that has inundated about a third of the country and left more than 1,100 people dead since June. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Villagers unload a goat from a private rescue boat at Goth Muhammad Yusuf Naich in Dadu district, Sindh province, Pakistan, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pakistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after unprecedented rainfall led to ongoing flooding that has inundated about a third of the country and left more than 1,100 people dead since June. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People make their way through a flooded area after heavy rains in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 26 August 2022. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 800 people, including more than 300 children, across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than three million people have been affected by floods, with over 160,000 still living in relief camps. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
People affected by floods wait for relief in Jamshoro District, Sindh province, Pakistan, 02 September 2022. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
An exposed riverbed, due to low water levels caused by drought, along the Jialing River near the confluence with the Yangtze River in Chongqing, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Water levels on parts of the Yangtze River, China’s largest waterway and home to its top hydropower station, dropped to the lowest on record for this time of year, according to state media reports. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An exposed riverbed, due to low water levels caused by drought, along the Jialing River near the confluence with the Yangtze River in Chongqing, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Water levels on parts of the Yangtze River, China’s largest waterway and home to its top hydro power station, dropped to the lowest on record for this time of year, according to state media reports. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An aerial shot taken with a drone shows the dried-out riverbed of the Jialing River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, 21 August 2022. China is experiencing its most severe drought and longest heat wave in decades, with the country issuing on 18 August its first nationwide drought alert in nine years and another heat wave red alert during the weekend. The extreme heat wave is affecting farm crops, power supplies and shipping routes, as water levels reach record lows. According to the Yangtze River Water Resources Commission, rainfall in the Yangtze River basin fell around 30 percent in July and was 60 percent lower than normal standards in August, the lowest since the same period in 1961. Part of the Yangtze river channel flowing through the urban area of Chongqing dried up and approaches record-low water levels in the city. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
People catch crabs on the dried-out riverbed of the Jialing River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, 21 August 2022. China is experiencing its most severe drought and longest heat wave in decades, with the country issuing on 18 August its first nationwide drought alert in nine years and another heat wave red alert during the weekend.  EPA-EFE/STRINGER
An image taken with a drone shows Viktor, Diane, Arthur, Emmanuel, and Hugo enjoying a pool in Saint Denis Bovesse, Belgium, 22 August 2022. According to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) of Belgium, the country experienced extremely high temperatures in July 2022, the driest in 137 years, as high pressure located over central Europe ensured stable and dry weather over the region. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
An image taken with a drone shows Viktor, Diane, Arthur, Emmanuel, and Hugo enjoying a pool in Saint Denis Bovesse, Belgium, 22 August 2022.  EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
Water cascades through the Sau dam in Vilanova de Sau, Spain, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. In the midst of an arid summer that set heat records across Europe, the continent’s rivers are evaporating. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A general view of The Yallourn Power Station, now owned by EnergyAustralia on August 16, 2022 in Yallourn, Australia. The Greens will introduce a bill to state parliament this week proposing the closure of Victoria’s remaining coal plants – Yallourn, Loy Yang A, and Loy Yang B – by 2030 ahead of the current plan for decommissioning by 2046. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
People try to extinguish the fire that broke out in the Borgo Nuovo district, in Palermo, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 18 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Igor Petyx
A man covers his face to avoid inhaling smoke from the fire that broke out in the Borgo Nuovo district, in Palermo, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 18 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Igor Petyx
Members of the Massachusetts National Guard battle the long burning brush fire named ‘The Briarwood Fire,’ in Rockport, Massachusetts, USA, 18 August 2022. The fire that started on 13 July 2022, has continued to burn due in part to the ongoing extreme drought conditions that cover at least 40 percent of the state of Massachusetts. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
People enjoy the warm weather at Domino Park on August 30, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Temperatures are expected to remain high this week as parts of New York City are reportedly experiencing some of the worst drought conditions in two decades. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Dot of House of Dots art gallery stands in her pool to cool off amid a heatwave on August 31, 2022 in Slab City near Niland, California. The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings in Southern California today as an intense heatwave is expected to bring temperatures of up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit to the area this week. (Photo by Ariana Drehsler/Getty Images)
Low water levels at Baitings Reservoir reveal an ancient packhorse bridge as drought conditions continue in the heatwave on August 12, 2022 in Ripponden, United Kingdom. After a prolonged period of dry weather, some parts of the southern UK are facing drought conditions, prompting hosepipe bans and other water-conservation measures. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Low water levels at Baitings Reservoir reveal an ancient packhorse bridge as drought conditions continue in the heatwave on August 12, 2022 in Ripponden, United Kingdom. After a prolonged period of dry weather, some parts of the southern UK are facing drought conditions, prompting hosepipe bans and other water-conservation measures. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Visitors walk past the 11th-century church, visible due to the drought in the Sau reservoir, currently at 37% capacity on August 13, 2022 in Vilanova de Sau, Spain. Spain’s water resources, which are largely devoted to the irrigation of agricultural land, face an uncertain future with 75% of the country at risk of desertification. (Photo by Manuel Medir/Getty Images)
General view of the Rialb Reservoir, currently at 12% of its capacity, on August 13, 2022 in La Baronia De Rialb, Spain. Spain’s water resources, which are largely devoted to the irrigation of agricultural land, face an uncertain future with 75% of the country in risk of desertification. (Photo by Manuel Medir/Getty Images)
General view of the Rialb Reservoir, currently at 12% of its capacity, on August 13, 2022 in La Baronia De Rialb, Spain. Spain’s water resources, which are largely devoted to the irrigation of agricultural land, face an uncertain future with 75% of the country at risk of desertification. (Photo by Manuel Medir/Getty Images)
A ‘bathtub ring’ of mineral deposits left by higher water levels is visible beyond Elephant Butte Dam at the drought-stricken Elephant Butte Reservoir on August 15, 2022 near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. New Mexico’s largest reservoir is currently at 3.8 percent of its total capacity in spite of recent monsoon rains in the state. According to officials, water levels at Elephant Butte have been below average since around 2019 and the lake has not been able to meet full levels of irrigation demand for several years. Experts say that in spite of the monsoon rains bringing temporary relief to parts of the Southwest, the climate change-fueled megadrought remains entrenched in the West. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An aerial view of a ‘bathtub ring’ of mineral deposits left by higher water levels at the drought-stricken Elephant Butte Reservoir on August 15, 2022 near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. New Mexico’s largest reservoir is currently at 3.8 percent of its total capacity in spite of recent monsoon rains in the state. According to officials, water levels at Elephant Butte have been below average since around 2019 and the lake has not been able to meet full levels of irrigation demand for several years. Experts say that in spite of the monsoon rains bringing temporary relief to parts of the Southwest, the climate change-fueled megadrought remains entrenched in the West. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An aerial view of boats anchored near a ‘bathtub ring’ of mineral deposits left by higher water levels at the drought-stricken Elephant Butte Reservoir on August 16, 2022 near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. New Mexico’s largest reservoir is currently at 3.8 percent of its total capacity in spite of recent monsoon rains in the state. Experts say that in spite of the monsoon rains bringing temporary relief to parts of the Southwest, the climate change-fueled megadrought remains entrenched in the West. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the $737 billion Inflation Reduction Act today which focuses on climate change, lower health care costs and creating clean energy jobs . (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People seek shelter at the seafront during heavy rain on August 17, 2022 in Seaford, United Kingdom. After the UK experienced a second summer heatwave, storms are expected starting in the north of the country from Monday moving to the whole country by Wednesday, with flood alerts issued by the Met Office. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A car negotiates a flooded section of road, as torrential rain and thunderstorms hit the country on August 17, 2022 in London, England. After the UK experienced a second summer heatwave, storms are expected starting in the north of the country from Monday moving to the whole country by Wednesday, with flood alerts issued by the Met Office. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
In an aerial view, brownish streaks from an algal bloom are visible in the water at Bellena Bay on August 22, 2022 in Alameda, California. Sections of the San Francisco Bay are being turned brown by a potentially harmful algal bloom. The California Department of Public Health has identified the algae and says it is currently not harmful to humans but could be fatal to fish and some marine life if exposed to high concentrations of the algae. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A firefighting helicopter performs a water drop as a tow truck tows away the trailer of a truck while the Route Fire burns on August 31, 2022 near Castaic, California. Evacuations have been ordered as the brush fire has scorched more than 600 acres and closed down the 5 freeway amid a heat wave in Southern California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A firefighting helicopter performs a water drop as the Route Fire burns on August 31, 2022 near Castaic, California. Evacuations have been ordered as the brush fire has scorched more than 4,600 acres and closed down the 5 freeway at the start of a brutal heat wave in Southern California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of Southern California through Labor Day. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Some ruins of a still flooded building in the Iznájar reservoir, the largest in Andalusia, which is currently below 20 percent of its capacity on September 01, 2022 in Iznájar, Spain. Spain accounts for nearly half of the global olive oil supply and with the ongoing historic drought, this year’s “green gold” yield is down by more than a third, as farmers anticipate the upcoming harvest in November. (Photo by Carlos Gil/Getty Images)
In this aerial image some ruins of a still flooded building in the Iznájar reservoir, the largest in Andalusia, which is currently below 20 percent of its capacity on September 01, 2022 in Iznájar, Spain.  (Photo by Carlos Gil/Getty Images)
A nautical pass and a boat grounded on the cracked ground in the La Viñuela reservoir, located in Axarquia, is currently at 11 percent of its capacity on September 01, 2022 in Málaga, Spain. Spain accounts for nearly half of the global olive oil supply and with the ongoing historic drought this year’s “green gold” yield is down by more than a third, as farmers anticipate the upcoming harvest in November. (Photo by Carlos Gil/Getty Images)
A jogger runs on the dried-up river bank at the Rhine River in Cologne, Germany, 18 August 2022. The river level in Cologne has currently dropped to 73 centimetres. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
A bird on the river bank at the Rhine River in Cologne, Germany, 18 August 2022. The river level in Cologne has currently dropped to 73 centimetres. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
A general view over the Rhine river with a low water level in Bacharach, Germany, 25 August 2022. The already low water of the Rine river is forecasted to fall even further in the coming days, a data forecast published by the German Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (ELWIS) shows. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
A man walks through corn crops on the farm amid drought, in the village on the outskirts of Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, China, 25 August 2022. China issued an alert as heatwave and drought put autumn harvest at risk urging local authorities to take all available measures to ensure crops survive the hottest summer on record. Mrs. Lile, a grape farmer who lives on the outskirts of Jiujiang city, explained that her grapes were 40 percent affected by the drought as no one wants to buy soft grapes. However, living by the hydro plant benefits her as other people struggle. ‘I don’t think to move to another place as food and drought are natural’, she added. Jiangxi Province has been experiencing severe drought since 15 July. China’s long-running and severe heatwave caused a record-breaking drought across the country, causing some rives to dry up, including parts of the Yangtze River. A lady from Jiangxi Province, Mrs. Jiang, complained that her garden is severely affected by the heat and lack of water. ‘Crops died’, she said. China’s usually water-rich south has been power rationing causing blackouts as the hydropower capacity drastically decreased. Last week Sichuan province rationed public electricity usage or suspended the power supply to thousands of factories due to the power shortage. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Wind turbines near a field of sunflowers, destroyed by drought caused by a heat wave, near Luckau, Germany, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Drought has hammered corn and sunflower fields across the European Union this summer, and hot temperatures are exacerbating the toll on crops. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images DM/ ML/ OBP
