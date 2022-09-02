South African city councils struggle to collect payments for services from consumers and in turn can’t pay their suppliers. That’s led to state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. threatening to cut off electricity until it’s paid, including a warning last week to the City of Tshwane, which includes the nation’s capital, Pretoria, that it will be disconnected.
Municipalities owed their creditors 89.7 billion rand by June 30, up from 81.1 billion at the end of March, according to the Treasury. Town councils’ debt to Eskom alone was 49.1 billion rand by the end of July, Deputy President David Mabuza said last month.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet