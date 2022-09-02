X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

South Africa’s Towns Struggle to Collect $14.8 Billio...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

South Africa’s Towns Struggle to Collect $14.8 Billion Owed

Commercial buildings and residential apartment blocks on the skyline of Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. South Africa's economy showed surprising resilience through 2021, but the luster has started to fade, with Bloomberg Intelligence forecasting GDP growth of less than 2% for 2022. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
02 Sep 2022
0

Debt owed to South African towns and cities almost doubled over the past five years, weighing on municipal finances and increasing the risk that the supply of basic services such as water and electricity will be disrupted. 

Consumers owed municipalities 255.4 billion rand ($14.8 billion) by the end the financial year through June 30, compared with 232.8 billion a year earlier, according to data the National Treasury published on Friday. Households account for 71% of this. Of the outstanding debt, 86% is older than 90 days and may therefore not be realistically collectible.

Rising Dues to Municipalities | Debt owned to South African city councils almost doubled in five years

South African city councils struggle to collect payments for services from consumers and in turn can’t pay their suppliers. That’s led to state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. threatening to cut off electricity until it’s paid, including a warning last week to the City of Tshwane, which includes the nation’s capital, Pretoria, that it will be disconnected.

Municipalities owed their creditors 89.7 billion rand by June 30, up from 81.1 billion at the end of March, according to the Treasury. Town councils’ debt to Eskom alone was 49.1 billion rand by the end of July, Deputy President David Mabuza said last month.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted