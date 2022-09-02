First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Our World in Pictures: Week 35 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 35 of 2022

By Maverick Life Editors
02 Sep 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

A squirrel runs onto the field in the first quarter of the game between the New Mexico State Aggiesa and Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on September 1, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Flamingos walk through a brine pond in the National Flamingo Reserve on August 27, 2022 near San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. According to conservationists, flamingo populations have declined as much as 20 percent in areas near Lithium mining. Mining companies say that underwater brine extraction for lithium extraction has had minimal effect on the wildlife population.  (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
An artwork entitled ‘Impeccable Freedom’ by Ursha Seejarim is displayed during the annual JFNB Art Fair held at the Sandton Convention centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, 02 September 2022. The art fair runs from 02to 04 September and includes works from both South Africa and the rest of the African continent as well as representing a wide variety of art forms and artists. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Visitors view artworks by various artist during the annual JFNB Art Fair held at the Sandton Convention centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, 02 September 2022.  EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Performers process down the route during the Notting Hill carnival on August 28, 2022 in London, England. The Caribbean carnival returns to the streets of Notting Hill after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Notting Hill Carnival performers take part in the main parade on August 29, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. The Caribbean carnival returns to the streets of Notting Hill after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Volunteer Anne Bouguenon cares for some of the 300 parrots at the Brainy Birds Parrot rescue and rehabilitation center in Johannesburg, South Africa, 02 September 2022. The Non-profit animal welfare organization provides a safe, loving environment for the recovery, conservation, and life-long care of over 300 companion Parrots. Parrots that arrive at the center are often neglected by their owner or abused and need serious rehabilitation to get them closer to a natural state. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Kite enthusiasts fly their kites over the beach during the first day of the Lytham St Annes International Kite Festival on September 02, 2022 in Lytham St Annes, England. The three-day event will see an array of all sizes and shapes flown by kite fliers. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A young boy launches his ki during the first day of the Lytham St Annes International Kite Festival on September 02, 2022 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Roman soldiers’ re-enactors prepare to give a demonstration of their weaponry at Birdoswald Roman Fort on August 27, 2022 in Hexham, United Kingdom. 2022 is the 1900 anniversary of the building of the first phase of Hadrian’s Wall and is being celebrated with a year-long festival of events and activities. The wall is named after Roman Emperor Hadrian, who ordered its construction in AD122. At 80 miles long it was the northwest frontier of the Roman empire for nearly 300 years. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Revellers enjoy the atmosphere in tomato pulp while participating in the annual Tomatina festival on August 31, 2022 in Bunol, Spain. The world’s largest food fight festival, La Tomatina, consists of throwing overripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
Revellers covered in tomato pulp while participating in the annual Tomatina festival on August 31, 2022 in Bunol, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
Carmen Sez (71), a resident of the village, cleans the tomato remains from the front door of her house after the Tomatina festival on August 31, 2022 in Bunol, Spain. The world’s largest food fight festival, La Tomatina, consists of throwing overripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)
Members of the public walk past large piles of rubbish on August 29, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Bin collections have been suspended in the Scottish capital for 10 days as waste workers have been on strike. Normal shifts will resume tomorrow here, but 13 more Scottish councils are scheduled to begin similar strike action on Wednesday. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
People lineup for a COVID-19 test in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, 02 September 2022. China has put the southwestern city of Chengdu, home to 21 million people on lockdown as the country sticks to its zero-Covid policy ahead of the 20th National Congress. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Beijing, China, 02 September 2022. China has put the southwestern city of Chengdu, home to 21 million people on lockdown as preventive measures against COVID-19 as over 600 asymptomatic cases were recorded since last week. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
An empty road in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, 02 September 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT
People carry a 430-meter-long Ukrainian national flag on August 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The action was meant to symbolize Ukraine’s unity amid its war with Russia, whose forces occupy large swaths of Ukraine’s east and south. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
Workers carry a coffin containing the body of an unidentified person killed in the Bucha district at the time of the Russian occupation, during a burial ceremony at a cemetery in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 September 2022. Months after the withdrawal of the Russian forces from the Bucha district, those bodies that were not identified have been buried and marked with numbers at a cemetery in Bucha. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Two people stop to look at the messages and photographs outside Kensington Palace as fans of Princess Diana gather to show their support on August 31, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Massive antennas, part of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope, stand in position on August 26, 2022 on the Chajnantor Plateau of northern Chile. The radio telescope is composed of 66 high-precision antennas, most at 12-meter diameters, which act together as a single telescope, the largest in the world. Located at more than 5,000 meters altitude on the Chajnantor Plateau of the Atacama Desert, ALMA is the result of an international association between Europe (ESO), North America (NRAO), and East Asia (NAOJ), in collaboration with the Republic of Chile. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
NASA’s Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on August 29, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Artemis I launch was scrubbed after an issue was found on one of the rocket’s four engines. The next launch opportunity is on September 2. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
NASA’s Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on September 01, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Artemis I first attempt to was scrubbed after an issue was found on one of the rocket’s four engines. The next launch attempt will be September 3rd. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
In this handout image provided by NASA, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen during sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, August 31, 2022 in Florida. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
Bobi Wine attends the photocall for “Bobi Wine: Ghetto President” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) DM/ ML
