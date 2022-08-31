X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Sasol reaches $24m settlement in class action over Lake...

Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Sasol reaches $24m class action settlement over US project cost overruns

(Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
31 Aug 2022
0

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol has quietly reached a $24-million settlement in a class action brought by investors over cost overruns at the company’s problem-plagued Lake Charles chemical plant project in the US state of Louisiana, according to court documents seen by Business Maverick. Sasol has confirmed the settlement.

The wheels were firmly set in motion in August 2020 when a US District Court judge ruled that Sasol had to face an investor class action launched in February that year, accusing it of lying about the true cost of the multibillion-dollar project in Louisiana. Some claims alleging misleading statements about internal controls were dismissed.

Sasol was the main defendant in the suit, as well as former CEOs David Constable, Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, and former CFO Paul Victor. The corporate debacle in the land of po’ boys blues is a key reason some of the executives named in the class action are no longer employed by Sasol. 

“Subject to court approval, plaintiffs have agreed to settle all claims in the action in exchange for a cash payment of $24-million, which has been deposited into an escrow account,” reads the “Plaintiff’s Motion for Final Approval of Settlement”, dated 21 July 2022. 

“The parties reached the settlement only after extensive arm’s-length negotiations between experienced counsel … The $24-million that will be available for claimants represents approximately 12% to 15% of the maximum recoverable damages.” 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

For Sasol, it must be said that $24-million – or about R410-million – plus the fees for lawyers who clearly coin it in such circumstances, is fairly small change. Sasol’s earnings in the financial year to June before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation more than doubled to R75.5-billion, capping a remarkable turnaround under its new management team. 

Sasol doubles annual earnings on soaring oil prices, reinstates dividend

This is why the company has not made a Sens announcement about the matter. It is simply not material. Sasol spokesperson Alex Anderson confirmed the settlement, which was reached months ago. 

By 2019, it was estimated that Sasol’s Louisiana Lake Charles Chemicals Project would cost between $12.6-billion and $12.9-billion, 45% more than originally envisioned in 2014. 

Mega projects often cost more than originally planned, but this was a whopper that left investors singing the blues. DM/BM

Down on the bayou, Sasol’s mega-project sings the blues

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted