Treatment Action Campaign's 7th National Congress

Maverick Citizen

PHOTO ESSAY

Treatment Action Campaign’s 7th National Congress in pictures

Delegates at the TAC’s 7th National Congress, held at The Lakes Hotel, Benoni, Johannesburg, August 2022. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
By Daily Maverick
30 Aug 2022
0

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), famously known for challenging and winning a constitutional case against the state to make antiretroviral (ARV) treatment available and accessible to all people living with HIV/Aids in South Africa, held its 7th National Congress in Johannesburg over the weekend of 26 and 27 August 2022. Members from across the country gathered to reflect on its work and for new leadership elections to take place, presided over by officials from the Electoral Institute of South Africa. The TAC has continued to advocate an improved public health system and an end to the corruption that has plagued public health.

Lotti Rutter reads resolutions adopted by delegates attending the TAC’s 7th National Congress, held at the The Lakes Hotel Benoni, Johannesburg, August 2022. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Delegates attending the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Health Minister Joe Phaahla during the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
National chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala and Saftu president Ruth Ntlokotse at the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Cebile Ntuli)

TAC KwaZulu-Natal provincial manager Mzamo Zondi at the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Cebile Ntuli)
Deputy General Secretary Patrick Mdletshe at the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Mkhululi Zazini, national director of the National Association of People Living with HIV and Aids, at the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Cebile Ntuli)
Delegates sing and dance during the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Delegates celebrate during the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Newly elected general secretary Anele Yawa during the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Delegates listen to proceedings at the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Delegates celebrate at the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Cebile Ntuli)
Delegates attending the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Editor of Maverick Citizen Mark Heywood speaking at the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Denvor de Wee)
Rodgers Mashabela at the TAC’s 7th National Congress. (Photo: Cebile Ntuli)
