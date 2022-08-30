First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

The 28th Annual SAMA Awards, in images: A celebration o...

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The 28th Annual SAMA Awards, in images: A celebration of our country’s music talent

StuffingMaze at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. The awards celebrate and honour exceptional and outstanding artists in different genres of music. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
By Maverick Life Editors
30 Aug 2022
0

Here is an incomplete yet striking gallery from this year's SAMA ceremony, hosted on 28 August at the Sun City Superbowl in Rustenburg.

Thokozani Mbatha at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Roger KB at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Puleng March & Ncebakazi Msomi at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Khuli Chana at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Nuz Voices Of Joy at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Reign Afrika at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Khanyi Magubane & Zweli B at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Zakes Bantwini at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Luthando at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Lady X at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Joda Kgosi at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Thokozani Mbatha at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Bontle Modiselle at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Thabile TTO at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Maglera & 25K at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Mbali Nkosi at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Zanele Potelwa at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Dj Cleo at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Jessica Mbangeni at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Mzukulu at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Shisaboy at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Ncebakazi Msomi at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Dj Tira at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Anele Zondo at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Lawrence Maleka & Nandi Madida at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Phantom Steeze at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Lala Tuku at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.(Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Perfecta Malinga at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Linda Mtoba at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Berita at the 28th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Sun City Superbowl on August 28, 2022 in Sun City, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) DM/ ML
