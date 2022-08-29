X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Sun International declares dividend for the first time...

Business Maverick

WINNING STREAK

Sun International declares dividend for the first time in six years

Sun International chief executive Anthony Leeming. (Photo: Supplied)
By Neesa Moodley
29 Aug 2022
0

As a result of its significantly stronger financial position and strong cash generation, the board has resolved to resume dividend payments, declaring a gross interim cash dividend of 88c per share.

Despite economic pressure, or perhaps because of it, South Africans appear to be turning to gambling, with Sun International posting a strong growth in income for the six months to the end of June and declaring a dividend for the first time since 2016.

Adjusted headline earnings improved from a loss of R7-million to earnings of R438-million, equivalent to adjusted headline earnings of 177 cents per share from a loss of 3c per share in the prior comparative period. Sun International’s finances look healthy, with its South African debt having been reduced to R5.9-billion from R6.4-billion at 31 December. Chief executive Anthony Leeming says the group’s balance sheet is in a strong position with unutilised facilities of R1.5-billion.

As a result of the significantly stronger financial position and the strong cash generation, the board has resolved to resume dividend payments, declaring a gross interim cash dividend of 88c per share, representing a dividend cover of two times on adjusted headline earnings per share of 177c cents per share.

Leeming says gaming income from casinos, Sun Slots and SunBet, which make up 82% of group income, showed a significant recovery, with income up 30%. Substantial sustainable savings in the group’s cost structure saw the South African operation’s adjusted Ebitda margin improve from 26.8% in 2019 to 29.1% during the period under review.

“These exceptional results were achieved despite a trading environment which was impacted by the ongoing effects of Covid-19, power outages, increasing fuel prices, high inflation and international supply chain disruptions,” Leeming said.

“The group was able to successfully defend and grow market share in most provinces, while income generated from Sun Slots recovered to exceed pre-pandemic levels. SunBet generated record income during the period under review and is well on its way to achieving our aggressive growth targets for this business.”

Casino income has proven resilient and is swiftly recovering from the effects of the pandemic. Despite urban casino income being 13% below levels achieved in 2019, improved use of data and analytics combined with a selective focus on certain market segments allowed the group to grow market share. For the year to date, Sun International grew its market share to 27.8% in Gauteng, 80.4% in the Eastern Cape, 38.6% in KwaZulu-Natal and 78.1% in the Western Cape.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

 SunBet growth

SunBet, a secure betting website for sports fans, has continued its strong growth trajectory and remains an exciting prospect for the group. Active players on the rapidly expanding online sports betting and gaming platform continued to grow, with additional games being offered and the overall player experience enhanced.

At the end of the period under review, SunBet achieved substantial growth in its key performance indicators against 2021, which included income up by 37%, sports turnover up by 16% and deposits up by 64%. 

“We believe that SunBet offers the group significant and exciting growth potential and with this in mind, we continue to invest in people, marketing and our omni-channel approach in order to significantly increase our share of the fast-growing online gaming market,” said Leeming.

To this end, the group has appointed a new chief operating officer of SunBet, Simon Gregory, who has significant international online gaming experience, having worked at one of the world’s largest online gaming groups, Sportingbet.

Looking abroad, and after the interim period to the end of June, Sun International concluded a 70% investment in a Mauritian company, for a subscription price of $3.2-million (R52-million). The company has online sports betting and casino licences to operate in Ghana, Zambia and Kenya. Leeming says the group is in the early stages of rolling out the SunBet operating model and brand in these markets, which have attractive long-term growth potential.

“Based on international precedents, we believe online slots has immense potential for driving scale in SunBet and supporting our omni-channel strategy between land-based and online gaming,” said Leeming. 

On the hotel side, the refurbishment of The Palace at Sun City and the addition of a spa will be completed in November at a total cost of R208-million, of which R54-million was incurred last year, R67-million in the current reporting period and R87-million during the second six months of this year. The group expects to achieve higher rates and occupancies following the completion of the refurbishments.

A R122-million expansion project at the popular GrandWest hotel in Cape Town will see the number of guest rooms more than doubling from 39 to 103, with their opening anticipated in the third quarter of next year. The existing 39-room hotel achieves an occupancy of 99% and can only accommodate a limited number of top-end customers. 

“Our operations improved significantly during the first six months as the last pandemic-related restrictions were lifted, and we anticipate this to continue for the remainder of the year. Our overall July 2022 income was in line with 2019 and ahead of the run rate achieved in the first six months.

“With our ongoing focus on costs and efficiency, we anticipate a significant improvement in the second half of the year on the prior comparative period and consequently, strong growth in adjusted Ebitda and earnings per share,” said Leeming.DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted