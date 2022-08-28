First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

The end of an era for Serena Williams – here is the t...

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The end of an era for Serena Williams – here is the tennis icon’s stellar career in pictures

Serena Williams of The United States of America serves in her Women's Singles first round match against Laura Siegemund of Germany during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
28 Aug 2022
0

She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, two mixed doubles Grand Slams, four Olympic gold medals - and that's only scratching the surface of her accomplishments. In August, the tennis star announced her retirement from tennis. Here is an incomplete and non-sequential gallery of images of some of the moments that shaped her iconic career.

1990: Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams stand with former president Ronald Reagan at a tennis camp in Florida. Image: Ken Levine / Allsport
1992: Serena Williams stands with her sister Venus Williams and father Richard Williams at a tennis camp in Florida. Image: Ken Levine / Allsport
30 May 1998: Serena Williams of the USA stretches for a backhand during the 1998 French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France. Image: Clive Brunskill / Allsport
14 January 1998: Portrait of Serena Williams of the USA during the Adidas International at White City in Sydney, Australia. Image: Clive Brunskill / Allsport
Serena, mother Oracene and Venus Williams pose for the media during the Lipton Championships on 20 March 1999 in Key Biscayne, Florida. Image: Al Bello / Getty Images
3 July 2000: Serena (left) and Venus Williams in their second-round Ladies Doubles match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London. Image: Stu Forster / Allsport
28 September 2000: Venus and Serena Williams of the USA celebrate gold after winning the Women’s Doubles tennis final at the NSW Tennis Centre on Day 13 of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Image: Gary M Prior / Allsport
Venus and Serena Williams of the USA celebrate on the court with the American flag after they won the gold medal in the Women’s Doubles match against Kristie Boogert and Miriam Oremans of the Netherlands during the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games at the New South Wales Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia. Image: Clive Brunskill / Allsport
Serena Williams of the USA in action during the eighth day of the Australian Open Tennis Championships at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Image: Adam Pretty / Allsport
17 March 2001: Serena Williams of the USA serves against Kim Clijsters of Belgium during the final of the Tennis Master’s Series at Indian Wells, California. Image: Jed Jacobsohn / Allsport
Serena Williams of the USA poses for photographers after defeating her sister Venus Williams of the USA during the final of the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center on 7 September 2002 in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, New York. Image: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)
This file photo shows Serena Williams (left) of the USA holding the trophy after her match against sister Venus Williams of the USA in the Women’s Singles final during day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships held on 5 July 2003 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, in Wimbledon, London. Image: Alex Livesey / Getty Images)
This file photo shows tennis stars Serena Williams (left) and Venus Williams receive the Presidents Award at the 34th NAACP Image Awards at the Universal Amphitheater on 8 March 2003 in Los Angeles, California. Image: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Serena Williams from the USA streches for the ball against Elena Likhotseva from Russia during the third round of the Nasdaq 100 Open on 28 March 2004 at the Crandon Park Tennis Center on Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida. Image: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
Serena Williams serves to Maria Kirilenko of Russia during the Bank of the West Classic at the Taube Family Tennis Stadium on 28 July 2011 in Stanford, California. Image: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)
Serena Williams of United States of America celebrates match point in her Women’s Singles Final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia during day 14 of French Open at Roland Garros on 8 June 2013 in Paris, France. Image: Julian Finney / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates with the Billy Jean King Trophy after defeating Na Li of China during the final of the TEB BNP Paribas WTA Championships at the Sinan Erdem Dome on 27 October 2013 in Istanbul, Turkey. Image: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)
Serena Williams of the United States reacts after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark to win their Women’s Singles Final match on day 14 of the 2014 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 7 September 2014 in the Flushing neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Image: Al Bello / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates a point during the Women’s Singles Final against Lucie Safarova of Czech Repbulic on day 14 of the 2015 French Open at Roland Garros on 6 June 2015 in Paris, France. Image: Dan Istitene / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand during the Ladies Singles second-round match against Christina McHale on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on 1 July, 2016 in London, England. Image: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

 

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates victory during the Ladies Singles second-round match against Christina McHale of the United States on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on 1 July 2016 in London, England. Image: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates victory in the Ladies Doubles Final against Timea Babos of Hungary and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan on day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on 9 July 2016 in London, England. Image: Adam Pretty / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates victory following the Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on 9 July 2016 in London, England. Image: Julian Finney / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States lifts the trophy following victory in the Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on 9 July 2016 in London, England. Image: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
US tennis player Serena Williams (left) and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on 19 May 2018 in Windsor, England. Image: Odd ANDERSEN – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States serves during the Ladies Singles third-round match against Julia Georges of Germany during day seven of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on 2 June 2018 in Paris, France. Image: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball during her Women’s Singles third-round match against Venus Williams of the United States on day five of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 31 August 2018 in the Flushing neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Image: Julian Finney / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States argues with umpire Carlos Ramos after her defeat in the Women’s Singles Final match to Naomi Osaka of Japan on day 13 of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 8 September 2018 in the Flushing neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Image: Julian Finney / Getty Images
Naomi Osaka of Japan cries after winning the Women’s Singles Final match alongside runner-up Serena Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 8 September 2018 in the Flushing neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Image: Julian Finney / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States reacts after playing a shot in her quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during day 10 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on 23 January 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Image: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images
Serena Williams attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2019 in New York City. Image: John Lamparski / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during her Ladies Singles first-round match against Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia during day two of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros on 27 May 2019 in Paris, France. Image: Adam Pretty / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates a point during her Women’s Singles fourth-round match against Petra Martic of Croatia on day seven of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 1 September 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Image: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States looks on during her Women’s Singles fourth-round match against Petra Martic of Croatia on day seven of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 1 September 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Image: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the USA plays a forehand in the Women’s Singles Final against Jessica Pegula of the USA on day seven of the 2020 Women’s ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre on 12 January 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. Image: Phil Walter / Getty Images
Serena Williams of USA celebrates after winning the match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on 12 January 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. Image: Hannah Peters / Getty Images
Serena Williams of USA bounces the ball in her Women’s Singles Final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on 12 January 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. Image: Hannah Peters / Getty Images
Serena Williams of the United States serves against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Serena Williams of the United States returns a shot during her Women’s Singles third-round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Six of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball during her Women’s Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Serena Williams of The United States of America plays a forehand in her Women’s Singles first round match against Laura Siegemund of Germany during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Serena Williams of The United States reacts to an empty stadium as she celebrates victory in their ladies singles first-round match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania on day two of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Serena Williams looks on in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Serena Williams, wearing Gucci, attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA)
Serena Williams walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Edward Enninful, Serena Williams and Neymar attend the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Carreaux du Temple on March 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Balmain)
Serena Williams attends the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer)
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., (L-R) Serena Williams and Venus Williams are seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
Serena Williams attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Serena Williams of the United States plays a backhand during practice during the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 14, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Serena Williams of The United States (Partner of Venus Williams of The United States) celebrates victory in the Ladies Doubles Final against Timea Babos of Hungary and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Serena Williams of The United States celebrates victory following The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) DM/ ML
