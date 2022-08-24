First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Game Meat Strategy undermines minister's White Paper on...

Our Burning Planet

CONSERVATION STRATEGY OPEN LETTER

Dear Minister Creecy, your Game Meat Strategy puts the cart before the horse and must be delayed

Our greatest and most lasting legacy we can leave for future generations is the birthright to the natural environment and the plant and fauna diversity that we take for granted today.(Photo: iStock)
By Jay Naidoo
24 Aug 2022
0

The Game Meat Strategy does not integrate any of the progressive concepts in the White Paper, and poses risks to biodiversity.

Dear Minister Barbara Creecy,

I would like to begin by expressing my sincere gratitude for the progressive vision laid out in your White Paper on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Biodiversity. These principles could indeed bring about a paradigm shift in ecological sustainability, in which South Africans can look forward to your promise of a “prosperous nation, living in harmony with nature whereby biodiversity is conserved for present and future generations and secures equitable livelihoods and improved well-being”. This is a future to which I would like to put my full commitment and expertise.

However, I was concerned to learn that your office has published the Game Meat Strategy, which has direct ramifications for biodiversity, in advance of the completion of this White Paper. This is the cart before the horse. 

The purpose of the White Paper is to lay down the overarching policy guidelines on South Africa’s conservation of ecologically sustainable use of biodiversity.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)

Given the fact that the Game Meat Strategy (which makes the case for industrial-scale breeding, farming and slaughter of wild animals) does not integrate any of the progressive concepts drafted in White Paper, this undermines your position, and effectively calls the White Paper into question. 

Under the Game Meat Strategy, wildlife is treated merely as a resource to be systematically and efficiently exploited. It outlines how the industry will be ramped up in scale (with a target of doubling the game meat production over the next eight years) in a desperate attempt to mitigate South Africa’s economic woes and food shortages. 

South Africa’s new environmental policy – a positive shift or a licence to kill?

By contrast, there are economically successful regenerative models that are leading global conservation strategies today, which do not pose risks to biodiversity of the kind that the Game Meat Strategy is certain to bring about. We would love to share ideas in this respect.

Urgent conversation 

As previously stated, I am ready and able to put myself fully behind the progressive vision you have detailed in the White Paper. For the above reasons, I urge you to delay the Game Meat Strategy until the White Paper is finalised. 

SA in ground-breaking rethink on protection of biodiversity

I am hoping that we find common ground on a legacy policy towards our fellow species, of which South Africa is the custodian. And to lead the way in one of the world’s last remaining places of authentic conservation of fragile biodiversity. 

Can we set up an urgent conversation on Zoom between us so that we can clarify and find the common ground through discussion and collaboration on one of the last remaining biodiversity oases of the world? 

Our greatest and most lasting legacy we can leave for future generations is the birthright to the natural environment and the plant and fauna diversity that we take for granted today. 

With gratitude, 

Jay Naidoo. DM

Jay Naidoo is founding General Secretary of Cosatu, a former minister in the Nelson Mandela government and is a board member of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted