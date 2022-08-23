First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Angolan parties wrap up campaigning as citizens prepare...

Newsdeck

GENERAL ELECTIONS

Angolan parties wrap up campaigning as citizens prepare to vote in tense poll

Supporters of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita) attend a rally in Caxito, Bengo province, Angola, 20 August 2022. Angola will hold general elections on 24 August 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / AMPE ROGERIO)
By Reuters
23 Aug 2022
0

Angolan presidential candidates on Monday wrapped up a month-long campaign ahead of this week's election, which is likely to be a tense standoff between a ruling party in power for decades and an opposition with growing appeal among youth.

The MPLA, led by João Lourenço since 2017, has governed Africa’s second-biggest oil producer since independence from Portugal in 1975. But longtime opposition party Unita is stronger than ever, as anger grows at government failures to convert vast oil wealth into better living conditions for all. Read full story

More than 14 million Angolans are eligible to vote and will elect the president and 220 members of Parliament simultaneously, with a single mark on the ballot paper.

An Afrobarometer survey in May showed the number of Angolans favouring Unita, led by the charismatic Adalberto Costa Júnior, had increased to 22% from 13% in 2019, still seven points behind the MPLA. Nearly half of voters were undecided.

The MPLA held its last rally on Saturday, but Lourenço took part in an event on Monday focused on women’s rights issues and said voting was “fundamental for the future” of the country, one of Africa’s most unequal nations.

“The moment to party has not arrived yet, [but] that moment of celebration will come,” Lourenço said.

Wearing red and green, Unita’s colours, thousands of people, mostly young, gathered in the suburbs of the capital Luanda on Monday for the party’s final rally. Unita is being backed by several groups, including the fourth-largest party, Bloco Democratico.

“There is no democracy without a change in political power,” Costa Júnior told the packed rally. “The continuity of a single party in power corresponds to the postponement of Angola’s development.”

Voter fraud fears have led Unita to urge voters to remain near polling stations after they cast their ballot to monitor the election process. The electoral commission, which is mostly controlled by the MPLA, said the election will be fair and transparent. Read full story

More than 80,000 officers have been mobilised for the election, and the police commander said voters were not allowed to remain near polling stations.

A report by the Institute for Security Studies said that if an MPLA win is perceived as fraudulent, unrest could follow. Unita leader Costa Junior told Reuters on Sunday that contesting the election result was not off the table. Read full story

(Reporting by Leandro Lima, Catarina Demony, Sisipho Skweyiya, Miguel Pereira, Siphiwe Sibeko; Editing by Cynthia Osterman.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted