First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Ninety killed in Western Cape mass shootings over three...

South Africa

CRIME

Ninety killed in Western Cape mass shootings over three months

Reagen Allen (left), Western Cape MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight, and Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, Western Cape Police Commissioner. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)
By Suné Payne
22 Aug 2022
0

Police statistics show that between April and June, 90 people were killed in multiple-victim murders in the Western Cape, with 37 dockets opened.

Police statistics reveal there were 994 murders reported across police stations in the Western Cape in the space of just three months.

On Monday, Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile and the province’s MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, unpacked the results of the 2022/2023 first quarter crime statistics at the provincial headquarters of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Green Point.

The statistics cover the first quarter of the financial year — the period from April to June. During this period, the number of reported contact crimes in the province was 25,178, an increase of 853 (3.5%) from the same period last year, when there were 24,325 reported contact crimes.

There were 994 murders reported in the quarter. During the same reporting period last year, South Africa still had several restrictions under the Covid-19 lockdown. During that reporting period, there were 992 murders.

While sexual offences and attempted murders have dropped, offences of common assault, common robbery and robbery with aggravating circumstances have all increased.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Nyanga police station (965) had the highest number of reported contact crimes, while Delft police station (62) had the highest number of reported murders. Kraaifontein police station recorded the most attempted murders (40), while Delft police station recorded the highest number of reported sexual offences (67).

Over the past several months, there have been a number of mass shootings in the province. Police statistics revealed that with 37 dockets opened, there were:

  • 26 cases with two victims;
  • Eight cases with three victims;
  • Two cases with four victims;
  • Zero cases with five victims; and
  • One case with six victims.

In total, there were 90 victims.

Monday’s unpacking of the provincial crime figures followed the release of the national statistics, released on Friday by Police Minister Bheki Cele, which showed an increase in reported murders, but a drop in several other reported crimes, including sexual offences.

Bheki Cele: Murders increase but South Africa registers a drop in assaults and sexual offences

During the national breakdown of the crime statistics, Cele said: “The Western Cape has made inroads in arresting a man who is believed to be the mastermind behind the extortion-related multiple murders in areas around the Cape Metropole.”

Last week, Daily Maverick reported that three men appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on charges related to mass shootings which took place in Khayelitsha. Two of the three men were also charged with the murders of Khayalethu Nelani, Athenkosi Bonkolo, Mthokozisi Mhlakaza, Asanda Nofemela, Sivuyile Lubobo and Fundisile Mxhontwa, who were shot on 8 May in Khayelitsha.

According to the police, the motive for the mass killing — which was reported to the Khayelitsha police station — was possibly related to revenge or retaliation.

“More suspects have also been arrested and are going through the court processes answering to their alleged roles related to the multiple murders,” said Cele during his breakdown of the crime figures.

After the briefing, MEC Allen said: “Although the murder rate only increased by two additional cases, the overall total of 994 murders remains too high and is deeply concerning… in fact, one murder is one too many and it is critical that we strengthen our fight against crime in general.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted