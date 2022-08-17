First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

What occupies the Daily Maverick brain?

Here is an illustration. Our role is to defend democracy. You do not need to read the news every day, but we do need to report on it.

If you value the work we do, then help us continue our work by becoming a Maverick Insider member.

Only 18,000 of 8.2 million monthly visitors contribute R200 or less each month to ensure we can keep our journalism free for everyone. Join them.

Become an Insider
Diagram of the Daily Maverick Brain

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
All Blacks coach Ian Foster survives axe after Ellis Pa...

Sport

RUGBY

All Blacks coach Ian Foster survives axe after Ellis Park success

Coach Ian Foster at an All Blacks training session at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, on 26 July 2022. (Photo: Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images)
By Ian Ransom for Reuters
17 Aug 2022
0

Foster has struggled to reproduce the same results as his predecessor Steve Hansen, following the retirements of a number of world-class players from the New Zealand squad.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) endorsed Ian Foster as the right man to coach the All Blacks through to next year’s World Cup on 17 August, but said he would have more hands-on support from selector and strategist Joe Schmidt.

Foster had come under huge pressure after the All Blacks suffered three consecutive defeats against Ireland and South Africa but was relieved after the rebound win over the Springboks at Ellis Park last Saturday. The All Blacks won 35-23.

Local media had speculated Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was poised to replace Foster, but NZR’s board unanimously backed the incumbent at a meeting earlier on Wednesday, officials said.

“Some of the steps we’ve seen in recent weeks give us a huge amount of confidence going forward,” NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson told reporters.

“We’ve had some really fantastic conversations with (Foster) … We are backing (the staff) through to the World Cup.”

Foster, sitting alongside Robinson, said he was delighted with the endorsement from the CEO and board.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“I just want to remind people it’s a privilege to be in this job … I believe in the plan I’ve got and believe we’ve got great support behind us,” he said.

Foster, appointed in 2019 after his former boss Steve Hansen stepped down after the World Cup in Japan, has struggled to reproduce the same results as his predecessor following the retirements of a number of world-class players.

He survived an NZR review after the 2-1 defeat in the home series against Ireland in July, with his former assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar axed instead.

Robertson’s former assistant coach Jason Ryan came in as forwards coach and selector Schmidt was appointed to work with Foster on strategy and attack as part of that shake-up.

Former Ireland coach Schmidt did not travel with the team to South Africa but will now play a bigger role in match-day preparations, which Foster welcomed.

“I’m delighted he’s here for the right reasons, he complements the group we’ve got,” Foster said.

NZR and Robinson came in for heavy criticism from former players and pundits over their handling of the Foster question, with Robinson refusing repeatedly to endorse him as coach in a media conference on Sunday.

After the Ellis Park match, Foster said he had “no idea” whether he would be coach of the All Blacks for their next Rugby Championship Test against Argentina on 27 August.

“The reality is we’re dealing with a whole lot of different aspects of this situation which frankly we can’t share a lot and talk a lot about,” Robinson said.

“So sometimes we don’t get it all right as a result of that. But it’s not through a lack of commitment to want the best for the team.” Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted