The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, looking for classified documents that Trump may have improperly removed from the White House.

The unprecedented search of a former president’s home unleashed a torrent of public criticism by Trump and his Republican allies, including House GOP leaders in Congress.

Garland’s statement about an ongoing investigation is also rare, although he was facing increasing pressure to explain the search.

(Reporting by Zoe Tillman and Sabrina Willmer; With assistance from Mark Niquette and Jennifer Jacobs.)