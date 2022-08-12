The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, looking for classified documents that Trump may have improperly removed from the White House.
The unprecedented search of a former president’s home unleashed a torrent of public criticism by Trump and his Republican allies, including House GOP leaders in Congress.
Garland’s statement about an ongoing investigation is also rare, although he was facing increasing pressure to explain the search.
(Reporting by Zoe Tillman and Sabrina Willmer; With assistance from Mark Niquette and Jennifer Jacobs.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet