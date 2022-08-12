First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

DOJ to ask judge to unseal Trump warrant, US AG Garland...

MAR-A-LAGO RESIDENCE RAID

Merrick Garland announces Justice Department’s motion to unseal warrant on Trump’s property

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on 2 November 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
12 Aug 2022
Attorney-General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is asking a judge to unseal a search warrant executed on former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, looking for classified documents that Trump may have improperly removed from the White House.

The unprecedented search of a former president’s home unleashed a torrent of public criticism by Trump and his Republican allies, including House GOP leaders in Congress.

Garland’s statement about an ongoing investigation is also rare, although he was facing increasing pressure to explain the search.

(Reporting by Zoe Tillman and Sabrina Willmer; With assistance from Mark Niquette and Jennifer Jacobs.)

