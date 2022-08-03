First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Large police contingent strikes again in Krugersdorp af...

South Africa

IN PICTURES

Large police contingent strikes again as raids continue in Krugersdorp after horrific gang rape

Police destroy several structures in an attempt to shut down an illegal mine in Krugersdorp. Empty alcohol bottles, knee guards, gloves, cigarette packets, old clothing and playing cards are strewn across the area. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
By Shiraaz Mohamed
03 Aug 2022
0

The police conducted several raids on Wednesday, targeting illegal mining and undocumented foreigners in Krugersdorp. This follows the horrific rape of eight women in the area several days ago.

The police raided several parts of Krugersdorp on Wednesday, using a drone, helicopters and intelligence as they pounced on an illegal mining area on a hill along the R28.

They broke down and set alight several structures and confiscated gas bottles and other illegal mining equipment in what the Gauteng provincial commissioner, General Elias Mawela, called a disruption operation. 

“We want to ensure this operational area is completely put down so that for them to start afresh it must take them some time,” said Mawela.

The large contingent, which was made up of K9 units, tactical response teams from across South Africa and the National Intervention Unit, also raided several houses in West Village, where several men and a 15-year-old were arrested for being undocumented. A total of 30 people were arrested. 

Nine undocumented foreigners are loaded into a police truck. A total of 30 arrests were made for the day. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Two women holding babies wait while police raid a house in West Village where several Mozambicans were arrested. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Police watch over several men believed to be undocumented foreigners in West Village. When questioned the men told police they worked in the steel-manufacturing industry. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
A child stands besides a woman as police raid a house in West Village. The raid resulted in no arrests but police were seen walking out of the property carrying several headlamps used by zama zamas. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Several gas bottles used for melting illegally mined gold and ‘phendukas’ used to crush the gold concentrate are rounded up for loading into a police van. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
A policeman prepares to burn the remains of structures used by the illegal miners. Gauteng’s commissioner, General Elia Mawela, said they hoped to disrupt the illegal mining area so it would take the zama zamas three to six months to restart operations. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
A policeman aims his rifle at the entrance of a cave, believed to be zama zama sleeping quarters. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
These two suspected zama zamas were arrested in dense bush when their cover was blown by a low-flying police helicopter. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
A policeman stands on a hill, searching for zama zamas. Police used a drone, helicopters, tip-offs and intelligence as they pounced on an illegal Krugersdorp mining facility, believed to be one of many in the area. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
Krugersdorp rape raid
Members of the police’s Tactical Response Team and National Intervention Unit make their way up an old mine dump in Krugersdorp. Because of the violent nature of zama zamas, specialised units from across South Africa were brought in for the raids following the horrific gang rape. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

DM

