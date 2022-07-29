First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 145 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Man City’s Phil Foden backs Haaland to deliver in new...

Sport

COMMUNITY SHIELD SHOWDOWN

Man City’s Phil Foden backs ‘scary’ Haaland to deliver in new season

Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, on 13 February 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Martin Meissner / POOL)
By Reuters
29 Jul 2022
0

The midfielder has lauded new teammate Erling Haaland before Manchester City’s Community Shield clash with Liverpool this weekend.

Manchester City’s new signing Erling Haaland is “scary” in front of goal, teammate Phil Foden says.

The young English midfielder is backing the Norwegian striker to quickly adapt to life in England and become a key cog in the Premier League reigning champions’ set-up.

Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract last month, showed a glimpse of his goal-scoring prowess with a poacher’s finish in a 1-0 pre-season win over Bayern Munich this week.

The 22-year-old’s signing also brought an end to City’s hunt to replace their all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero after the Argentinian striker – who has since retired due to heart complications – moved to Barcelona on a free transfer in 2021.

“He’s a great addition to the team, makes everyone laugh and is humble, which is important when you come to a team,” Foden told Sky Sports on Thursday. “He’s hungry to achieve things with us, which can only mean good things.

“In front of goal he’s scary. He’s coming to a completely different league, [with] much faster football, so it might take him a little [time] to get used to, but I’m sure when he’s in his flow he’s going to be unstoppable.

“He is very similar to Aguero. Haaland’s got all types of finishes as well. If we can get him the ball in the right areas, he is going to be really important for us this year.”

But before the Citizens can look ahead to defending their Premier League title (for a third season on the trot) they must contend with a side that pressed them until the final hurdle during the 2021/22 campaign – Liverpool.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “‘We finally did it’ – Banyana Banyana win their first Cup of Nations title

City will face the FA Cup holders in the Community Shield on Saturday, 30 July. The much-anticipated tie, which will show the respective managers, as well the sides’ supporters, where their teams are before the season kick-off next week, is scheduled for a 6pm start.  

Pep Guardiola’s champions begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United on 7 August, while Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool will kick-start their campaign against the newly promoted Fulham a day before. DM/Reuters

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted