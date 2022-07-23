KZN ANC conference delegates line up for registration at the Moses Mabhida People's Park in Durban on 22 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

The ANC’s treasurer- general, Paul Mashatile, on Friday evening confirmed to the media during a briefing that Ramaphosa would be attending the conference on Sunday. A source from the presidency has also told Daily Maverick that Ramaphosa will be in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mashatile explained that there is a perception that delegates are upset about the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma after he was found to be in contempt of court last year. He was released on parole after a short period of imprisonment.

Delegates at the highly contested conference sang a song in support of the former president, “Wenzeni uZuma”, which loosely translated into English questions what Zuma has done to be incarcerated.

Mashatile said that the song was not directed at anyone, and further went on to explain that Ramaphosa is likely to be received well.​​

ANC TG Paul Mashatile has confirmed that party president Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending the #ANCKZNconference on Sunday. — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) July 22, 2022

“In all meetings of the ANC, we expect our members to receive our leaders with discipline. I know that sometimes when they sing, you think that they are not receiving somebody warmly. Let delegates sing. As comrade Sihle [Zikalala] was saying, when they were singing today it was not directed against anybody, but they want you, as a leadership, to note their concerns. The song ‘Wenzeni uZuma’ has a history and, therefore, when delegates see leadership, it is an opportunity for them to say leadership takes note of our pain. The president has confirmed that he is coming on Sunday. We have not received any reports so far which suggest that he is not coming.

“We are in touch with him because, as you know, there are so many things happening in the government. We keep touching base about who should be doing what,” according to Mashatile.

Ramaphosa has faced renewed backlash from staunch Zuma supporters since the news of the forex theft at his Phala Phala farm made headlines. Zuma ally and Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans former spokesperson Carl Niehaus has openly campaigned against Ramaphosa by encouraging branches to reject the president if indeed he ends up speaking on Sunday. Niehaus, who was dismissed from Luthuli House in September last year, is also behind the #Ramaphosamustgo protest which took place in Johannesburg last week.

Ramaphosa will appear before the ANC’s Integrity Commission over the coming weeks, where he will be called to account for what happened at his farm.

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference commenced on Friday afternoon at the Olive Convention Centre, following hours of delays mainly emanating from discussions by the eThekwini regional general council.

The more than 1,600 delegates eventually gathered to be addressed by Mashatile, and outgoing provincial chair Sihle Zikhalala delivered his political report.

Zikhalala is now delivering the political report. He urges delegates to be disciplined throughout the the duration of the conference: “We should not disappoint the people of KZN.” #ANCKZNconference pic.twitter.com/vXLvUIAaN6 — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) July 22, 2022

On Saturday, the party will vote on new leadership. Zikahala will be contested by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Finance and long-serving ANC leader Nomusa Dube-Ncube as well as businessman Sandile Zungu.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “ANC’s KZN provincial conference this weekend may prove crucial for party and country”

Other names on slates that have been mentioned include ANC provincial executive member Siboniso Duma; ANC’s former director-general of KwaZulu-Natal, Nhlanhla Ngidi; and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Peggy Nkonyeni.

The name of corruption accused and former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has also been linked to contesting for the position of provincial treasurer. However, the updated “step-aside” guidelines do not allow participation under these conditions. DM