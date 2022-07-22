The work stoppage will be a preparatory step toward “longer action in September, in the event that the employer does not meet our demand,” the union said.
The southern African nation’s government is struggling to deal with a currency crisis that’s resulted in the Zimbabwean dollar losing more than two-thirds of its value this year. Annual inflation has surged to almost 192%, forcing the central bank to raise its key interest rate to 200% — the highest in the world.
