X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Eskom Calls For More Arrests After Ex-ABB Employees App...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Eskom Calls For More Arrests After Ex-ABB Employees Apprehended

The ABB Ltd. logo on a machine in the company's Drives production site in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. ABB provides power and automation technologies, operating under segments that include power products, power systems, automation products, process automation, and robotics. Photographer: Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
13 Jul 2022
0

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state-owned power utility, called for more arrests after police apprehended two former employees of Swiss industrial firm ABB Ltd. and their wives for corruption linked to more than half a billion rand ($29.4 million) of contracts. 

The two former ABB workers are accused of defrauding Eskom by receiving 8.6 million rand in kickbacks, including cash and luxury cars, by awarding a 549.6 million rand sub-contract, the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement. Their spouses allegedly also profited from this, Eskom said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

Muhammed and Raeesa Mooidheen were granted bail in a Johannesburg court and Vernon and Aradhna Pillay faced a hearing in Durban.

ABB is one of a number of international companies found to have been tied up in years of corruption at Eskom and other South African state-owned companies during the presidency of Jacob Zuma, which ended in 2018. The company agreed in 2020 to repay 1.56 billion rand of funds it had been irregularly paid in connection with the construction of Eskom’s coal-fired Kusile Power Station.

“ABB continues to cooperate fully with all other authorities in South Africa, the U.S., Germany, and Switzerland in their ongoing investigations into the Kusile contract,” the group said in an emailed response to questions. “ABB remains committed to bring the totality of this matter to a close as soon as possible.”

Other companies to have repaid cash include German software group SAP SE, U.S. consultancy McKinsey & Co.

“Eskom was one of the main crime scenes, as evidenced by the findings of the Commission of Inquiry on State Capture,” the power company said, referring to a report that was released after an almost four-year judicial probe into state corruption during Zuma’s tenure.

Read more:

 

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted