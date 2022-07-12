South Africa

Video — Constructing classrooms from plastic waste in Diepsloot

'Eco-bricks' in Cape Town, South Africa, 22 July 2018. (Photo: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA)
By Adel Van Niekerk
12 Jul 2022
Local NGO turns mountains of pollution into sustainable eco-bricks.

Diepsloot township in Johannesburg is rife with poverty, unemployment — and a lot of plastic litter. But, thanks to a local NGO, community members are making eco-bricks with this waste to build classrooms.

Adel van Niekerk spoke to Diana Musara of Khensani’s Collection who is leading this endeavour.

First published by GroundUp.

