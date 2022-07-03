Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

All the ‘Show Me the Honey’ glamour at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Fashion contestants during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. The Durban July is a horse race held annually on the first Saturday of July since 1897 at Greyville Racecourse in Durban. The event also showcases fashion trends worn by celebrities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Jul 2022
On the first Saturday of July, one of the most anticipated horse races in the country took place at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban, along with some fashion competitions. This year's theme: 'Show Me the Honey’.

Zah Creation design fashion during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. The Durban July is a horse race held annually on the first Saturday of July since 1897 at Greyville Racecourse in Durban. The event also showcases fashion trends worn by celebrities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Zah Creation design fashion during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Fashion contestants during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Fashion contestants during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Fashion contestants during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Fashion contestants during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Fashion contestants during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Fashion contestants during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Fashion contestants during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
A scene from the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
A scene from the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Zola Nombona during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, former Miss SA and businesswoman, during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Robert Marawa and Nandi Madida during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Guests at the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Zah Creation design fashion during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Zah Creation design fashion during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Fashion at the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Ladysmith Black Mambazo during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Punters during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Punters during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Punters during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Punters during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Washing horses during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Washing horses during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Sparkling Water ridden by S’manga Khumalo wins the Durban July during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Punters celebrate during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Main race horses during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Sparkling Water ridden by S’manga Khumalo wins the Durban July during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Durban July jockeys during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
General view during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
General view during the Durban July on 2 July 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) DM/ ML
