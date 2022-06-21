2.6%

“The Fed may have attempted to jolt the financial landscape with an aggressive attack on inflation, but stocks stuck to their 2022 playbook last week, falling to new lows amid volatile day-to-day trading,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. “Investors are likely hoping for a bounce amid a short trading week and to snap the S&P’s weekly losing streak. That said, Fed watchers don’t have to wait long for more from Chairman Powell — with testimony on deck, traders will continue to look for signs of a shift in sentiment.”

After unexpectedly accelerating to a fresh 40-year high in May, US consumer price growth is seen slowing, with a Bloomberg survey of economists predicting 6.5% by the fourth quarter and to 3.5% by the middle of next year.

Yet fears are rampant that Federal Reserve policy makers intent on cooling price pressures will go too far and trigger an economic slowdown. Strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned equities may have further to fall to fully price in the risk of recession, reflecting wider skepticism about Tuesday’s rebound.

“Investors are increasingly worried that sticky high inflation and a Fed that is clearly committed to reducing price pressures will result in a recession,” Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, said in a note. “The bear market will end when the inflation/recession outlook becomes clear. Until then, bear market rallies and declines will remain the norm.”

Crude oil gained. Bitcoin scaled $21,000 as cryptocurrencies got a reprieve from recent turbulence. The dollar dipped and the yen hovered near a 24-year low, sapped by the contrast between a super-dovish Bank of Japan and a hawkish Fed.

European stocks extended a second day of gains, with automakers leading the advance in the benchmark Stoxx 600 Index.

What to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday

Bank of Japan April minutes, Wednesday

Powell US House testimony, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% as of 10:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World index rose 2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0549

The British pound was little changed at $1.2259

The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 136.19 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.76%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $111.28 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,842.60 an ounce

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Michael Msika, Denitsa Tsekova, Tugce Ozsoy and Andreea Papuc.