X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free to continue reading.

We made a promise to you that we’ll never erect a paywall and we intend to keep that promise. We also want to continually improve your reading experience and you can help us do that by registering with us. It’s quick, easy and will cost you nothing.



Why register?

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Rally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Mark...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Rally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets Wrap

Stock market information displayed on a TV at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Stocks climbed, Treasury yields tumbled and the dollar pushed lower after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled outsized rate hikes will be rare as officials intensify their battle against rampant inflation. (Photo: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
21 Jun 2022
0

US equities rebounded Tuesday after last week’s rout erased nearly $2 trillion from the S&P 500. Treasuries retreated.

The S&P 500 added 2.6%, led by energy and consumer discretionary shares, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 3.2% following the long weekend. Revlon Inc. gained 18% in the wake of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, and Kellogg Co. was up 2.7% after plans to seperate into three companies. The drop in Treasuries took the benchmark 10-year yield back toward 3.3%.Sentiment this week is being helped by comments from President Joe Biden that a US recession isn’t “inevitable,” but the outlook remains parlous for investors weighing whether the market has bottomed. History suggests bear markets usually take time to find a floor, especially when they are accompanied by a recession, as happened in 2008’s financial crisis.

“The Fed may have attempted to jolt the financial landscape with an aggressive attack on inflation, but stocks stuck to their 2022 playbook last week, falling to new lows amid volatile day-to-day trading,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. “Investors are likely hoping for a bounce amid a short trading week and to snap the S&P’s weekly losing streak. That said, Fed watchers don’t have to wait long for more from Chairman Powell — with testimony on deck, traders will continue to look for signs of a shift in sentiment.”

World share index flirts with oversold relative strength reading after slide

After unexpectedly accelerating to a fresh 40-year high in May, US consumer price growth is seen slowing, with a Bloomberg survey of economists predicting 6.5% by the fourth quarter and to 3.5% by the middle of next year.

Yet fears are rampant that Federal Reserve policy makers intent on cooling price pressures will go too far and trigger an economic slowdown. Strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned equities may have further to fall to fully price in the risk of recession, reflecting wider skepticism about Tuesday’s rebound.

“Investors are increasingly worried that sticky high inflation and a Fed that is clearly committed to reducing price pressures will result in a recession,” Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, said in a note. “The bear market will end when the inflation/recession outlook becomes clear. Until then, bear market rallies and declines will remain the norm.”

Crude oil gained. Bitcoin scaled $21,000 as cryptocurrencies got a reprieve from recent turbulence. The dollar dipped and the yen hovered near a 24-year low, sapped by the contrast between a super-dovish Bank of Japan and a hawkish Fed.

European stocks extended a second day of gains, with automakers leading the advance in the benchmark Stoxx 600 Index.

How will the second half of this year play out for major asset classes? We are re-running MLIV’s 2022 asset survey from December to see how street views have evolved amid the turmoil and volatility in the past few months. Click here to participate anonymously.

What to watch this week:

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday
  • Bank of Japan April minutes, Wednesday
  • Powell US House testimony, Thursday
  • US initial jobless claims, Thursday
  • PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday
  • ECB economic bulletin, Thursday
  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
  • RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 2.5% as of 10:31 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 3%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%
  • The MSCI World index rose 2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
  • The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0549
  • The British pound was little changed at $1.2259
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 136.19 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.28%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.76%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.64%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $111.28 a barrel
  • Gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,842.60 an ounce

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Michael Msika, Denitsa Tsekova, Tugce Ozsoy and Andreea Papuc.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted