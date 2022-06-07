Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Stagflation Danger Sees World Bank Cut Global Growth Outlook

Container ship Taurus, operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., with cargo at the Port of Hamburg at night in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. The German governments top five economic advisers see the German economy shrinking 5.1% in 2020, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports, citing the groups annual report. Photographer: Dominik Reipka/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
07 Jun 2022
0

The World Bank cut its forecast for global economic expansion in 2022 further, warning that several years of above-average inflation and below-average growth lie ahead with potentially destabilising consequences for low- and middle-income economies. 

“The world economy is again in danger,” President David Malpass said in the foreword of the latest edition of the lender’s Global Economic Prospects report released Tuesday. “It is facing high inflation and slow growth at the same time. Even if a global recession is averted, the pain of stagflation could persist for several years — unless major supply increases are set in motion.”
Dangers Lurk | World Bank cuts global economic expansion forecast for 2022 and 2023

The Washington-based lender reduced its estimate for global growth this year to 2.9% from a January prediction of 4.1% and April’s 3.2% estimate due to a surge in energy and food prices, supply disruptions triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a drive by central banks globally to increase interest rates from rock-bottom levels.

The world economy expanded 5.7% in 2021 after the Covid-19 pandemic triggered the deepest global recession since World War II.

“For many countries, recession will be hard to avoid,” Malpass said, adding that the adverse shocks of the past two years mean real income per capita will remain below pre-Covid-19 levels in about 40% of developing economies in 2023.

Scaling Back | The World Bank predicts global economic growth of 2.9%

Central banks are battling a worse-than-anticipated inflation surge spurred by disruptions in the supply of goods, energy and food amid lockdowns in key production hubs in China and the war in Ukraine. More than 60 monetary authorities — including the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve — have raised interest rates this year, and the European Central Bank may start within months.

Accelerating inflation and slowing growth have raised World Bank officials’ concerns that the global economy is entering a period of stagflation reminiscent of the 1970s. As a result, a steeper-than-anticipated policy tightening may now again be required to return inflation to target — and this might trigger a hard landing.

Read more:

With emerging and developing economies’ debt at multi-decade highs, “the associated rise in global borrowing costs and exchange-rate depreciations may trigger financial crises, as it did in the early 1980s,” the World Bank said.

About 60% of the world’s 75 poorest countries are in or at risk of debt distress, and this is spreading to middle-income countries, Malpass said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

China is the biggest creditor, and the contracts are written with collateral and non-disclosure clauses, which makes it “hard to engage the conversation,” he said, adding that the bank is working to “find ways to restructure the debt and have it be more transparent.”

Here are some highlights from the report:

  • The US economy will likely expand 2.5% in 2022, 1.2 percentage points below the prior projection due to higher energy prices, tighter financial conditions, and additional supply disruptions caused by the invasion of Ukraine.
  • The bank cut the outlook for China’s economic expansion to 4.3% this year due to larger-than-expected damage from Covid-19 and related lockdowns.
  • Euro-area growth is projected to slow to 2.5%, 1.7 percentage points less than seen in January.
  • Ukraine’s economy is set to shrink 45.1% this year, while Russia’s may drop 8.9%. The lender had forecast expansion for both previously.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted