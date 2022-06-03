Customers stand near the Microsoft Corp. logo during the Microsoft Corp. Xbox One X game console global launch event in New York, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. As Microsoft Corp. begins selling a new Xbox console, the focus of its video-game unit is shifting toward software and services. The company plans to increase investment in developing in-house video games. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

Microsoft recognizes employees legal right to choose to form or join a union, although they “will never need to organize to have a dialogue” with leaders, Smith said in a blog post on Thursday.

The comment comes against the backdrop of recent agitations from employees at several technology companies.

Last month, a small group of workers in a division of “Call of Duty” videogame maker Activision Blizzard, which is being taken over by Microsoft, voted in favor of unionizing. Read full story

In response, Activision said it believes 19 employees should not be able to make a decision impacting a larger group of its employees.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O has been long opposed to unionization efforts by its warehouse employees and was last month accused of threatening staff over a union vote.

“Recent unionization campaigns across the country — including in the tech sector — have led us to conclude that inevitably these issues will touch on more businesses, potentially including our own,” Smith said.

Microsoft does not believe that employees or other stakeholders will benefit by resisting lawful efforts to participate in activities like unionization, he added.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)