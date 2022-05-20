Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Palm oil’s slump set to deepen after Indonesia lifts export ban

By Bloomberg
20 May 2022
0

Futures were already lower this week on expectations Indonesia’s ban would be short-lived, and late on Thursday President Joko Widodo said that exports can resume from May 23. This is after considering improvements in domestic supply and prices, as well as the 17 million workers in the industry. 

Palm oil has lost a major pillar of support after top producer Indonesia lifted a ban on exports, paving the way for prices to slump further as supply builds and demand languishes.

Indonesia’s ban, which was imposed since April 28, was one of the biggest acts of crop protectionism since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which stymied exports of sunflower oil and worsened a global shortage. Palm oil is used in everything from food to soap to fuel, and the move by Indonesia pushed up prices even more, although they have since retreated due to weak demand in top buyers.

Some traders predict palm oil may sink to 5,000 ringgit a ton

The tropical oil may tumble to 5,000 ringgit ($1,135) a ton by July or August because of ample supply in the market, said Tajgir Rahman, general manager of oils and wheat trading at Savola Foods. “A lot of demand destruction has happened in the last few months as palm has become expensive.”

Data from cargo surveyors showed Malaysia’s palm oil exports shrinking to India and China, the two biggest importing nations, in the first half of May even as overall shipments climbed. High prices have stifled demand from both countries, with China’s situation exacerbated by strict Covid lockdowns.

Ministers may announce further measures to manage domestic prices and the supply of cooking oil at 10 a.m. local time Friday.

Still, “the drama may not end here,” said RHB Research analyst Hoe Lee Leng. More policy changes may be in store, including possibly an increase in the ceiling price for bulk oil, the appointment of an entity to ensure domestic supply, a higher export levy or even restoring the domestic market obligation scheme with different parameters, she said in a note.

Futures in Kuala Lumpur fell as much as 2.4% to 5,925 ringgit in the overnight session, the lowest intraday level since April 11, before trading at 6,052 ringgit by 10:48 a.m. Veteran trader Dorab Mistry forecast earlier this month that palm oil may sink to 5,000 ringgit by June and to 4,000 ringgit by September once Indonesia relaxes its export ban and the war in Ukraine is resolved. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted