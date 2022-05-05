JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 29: Thelma Nekhumbe, manager of the Ethafeni Clinic in Tembisa inserts the subdermal contraception implant in Vivian Nguna’s arm on October 29, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

“What we have done to date … where we have seen restrictions … is created for example the dire need grant awards, which provide funding to expand access to emergency contraception,” Psaki told reporters in a press briefing.

A draft U.S. Supreme Court decision, leaked late on Monday, showed a majority of justices prepared to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that protects abortion rights. The court on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document. Read full story

President Joe Biden appealed to voters on Tuesday to protect abortion rights by backing candidates who support them in November’s mid-term elections. Read full story

