Maverick Citizen

HAVE YOUR SAY

Vote for the 12th Chair for custodians of the Constitution

(Image: Supplied)
By Vanessa September
18 Apr 2022
0

‘We, the People, take our Seat.’ In 2021, the Constitution Hill Trust invited submissions for designs of the 12th Chair, which re-imagines and reinvents the aesthetics of power, envisioning a chair in which all people will feel comfortable and empowered. Of 90 submissions, the judges selected the top six designs. Now we need your help in choosing the 12th Chair.

The President has his seat in Pretoria and Parliament its seat in Cape Town, but where is the seat of power for the people? Over the course of South African history, we have witnessed that a mobilised citizenry is the source of the most potent kind of power, the people’s power. 

The Constitutional Court has 11 chairs for its 11 judges. The Constitution Hill Trust called on the people to submit creative designs for a 12th Chair – a chair for the people, custodians of the Constitution – and they delivered. Of 90 submissions, the judges selected the top six designs. And now it’s up to you to help our judges choose the 12th Chair. Please vote by 22 April 2022.

(Image: Supplied)

A visual representation of this power at Constitution Hill will serve as a symbol of the power that has seen many ordinary people arrive at the doors of the Court to assert and defend their rights. 

The people’s power doesn’t start or end at the Constitutional Court doors. It spans the breadth of South Africa and finds expression beyond the legal realm. It is in our homes, streets, communities, religious halls, sporting fields, workplaces and in every crevice of society. 

In 2021, the Constitution Hill Trust invited all citizens to submit designs for the 12th Chair, which re-imagines and reinvents the aesthetics of power, envisioning a chair in which all people will feel comfortable and empowered. Once the chair is designed, it will find its permanent place at Constitution Hill. And in due time, perhaps travel South Africa and the world as a symbol of the people’s power.

The 12th Chair is for all people regardless of race, class, gender, sexual orientation and ethnicity. It is our seat of power, where we can speak truth to power.

Vote here. DM/MC

Vanessa September is the CEO of The Constitution Hill Trust.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted