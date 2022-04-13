“It’s more than just economic for us,” Ardern told the Sunrise show. “It’s a big part of who we are, is welcoming people to our shores,” she said, describing Australians as New Zealand’s “extended family.”

New Zealand is getting ready to say “kia ora” to vaccinated Aussies without the need for quarantine. NZ Prime Minister @jacindaardern has told @kochie_online she’s excited to welcome Australians back, particularly in time for the ski season. pic.twitter.com/APDaFwIJaU — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) April 12, 2022

More than 4,000 customers will board Air New Zealand flights today, as border restrictions between the neighboring countries lift, it said in a statement. The airline is adding 20,000 more seats on 96 extra flights through to June to meet demand for flights in the the upcoming ski season, it said.