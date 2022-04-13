South Africa

KZN floods: Read these stories about the scale, science and economic impact of the devastation

Floodwaters pour through an informal settlement in Durban between the M19 and Quarry Road on 12 April 2022. Persistent heavy rain in parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, collapsing roads and death. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Staff Reporter
13 Apr 2022
There have been drownings, landslides, power outages, water shortages and flooding of infrastructure as continuous rainfall has been battering KZN since Monday.

After days of constant rain, KwaZulu-Natal’s infrastructure, which has been under strain from years of under-investment and poor maintenance, buckled. This led to a number of drownings, landslides, power outages, water shortages and flooding of bridges, homes and businesses.

We compiled a list of articles to help you understand the scale of the humanitarian crisis, the damage to the province’s economy and the science behind the extreme weather.

Tragedy in KZN as floods cause devastation, mostly for the poor in informal settlements

Civil society and humanitarian groups have called for urgent interventions in areas affected by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly informal settlements. While residents prepare for a potential further deluge, many have been left without access to water and electricity.

Water streams through Caversham road in Pinetownm Durban after the KZN floods.
Part of Caversham Road in Pinetown washed away on 12 April 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Death toll mounts as KZN sinks beneath torrential rains, floods amid decimated infrastructure

Scores of people have died, suburban walls have collapsed, vehicles have ploughed into newly formed sinkholes, cemeteries have flooded and many businesses have closed temporarily.

Adding to the complexity, rescue teams across the city are cut off from each other, with major thoroughfares completely flooded, roads washed away and some bridges nearing collapse.

Residents from the informal settlement between M19 and Quarry road line up for food after the heavy rain
Residents of an informal settlement between the M19 and Quarry Road in Durban queue for food from the Food Aid Foundation on 12 April 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Devastating KZN floods deal a new blow to recovering economy and businesses

Just as businesses and residents were finding their feet after July’s unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, the province was hit by torrential rains and heavy, widespread flooding.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for the province’s economy.

KZN floods - People trying to cross a river in Ntuzuma where a bridge was washed away.
People try to cross a river in Ntuzuma where a bridge has been washed away. (Photo: Mandla Langa)

UPL toxic chemical waste leaks onto Durban beaches again in heavy rains

A “pollution control dam” designed to safely capture toxic and hazardous waste residue from the gutted UPL pesticide warehouse in Durban has overflowed, releasing an unspecified quantity of chemically contaminated wastewater into the Umhlanga River and adjoining beaches north of Durban.

The UPL pollution control dam overflows amid the KZN floods
The UPL ‘pollution control’ dam overflows during heavy rains in Durban this week. (Photo: Supplied)

Could the KZN flooding disaster have been mitigated by a better early warning system?

Ishmael Moyo, a forecaster at the South African Weather Service, said: “Currently we are observing what we call a low-pressure system… the system that has been dominating central parts of the country for the past few days.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) recent report, Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability, made a number of findings germane to current events. DM

Containers are scattered across a road after the heavy rain in KZN
Containers were scattered by the floods in Prospecton, iSipingo, south of Durban. (Photo: Mandla Langa)
