Images of Hell: The death and destruction in the aftermath of the KZN floods

A truck breakdown operator prepares to remove a shipping container from the N2 following floods which wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal on 12 April 2022. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
By Shiraaz Mohamed
13 Apr 2022
KwaZulu-Natal counts the cost of the floods that have ravaged the province.

Warning: There are graphic images below

 

A wastepicker at the beach at sunrise collects aluminium cans on 13 April 2022 following heavy rainfall and flooding. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

A resident stands on the N3 highway and watches the destruction as shipping containers lay strewn alongside the R102 on 13 April 2022. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
People stand on a bridge and watch the removal of shipping containers along the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal following heavy rains, flooding and mudslides on 13 April 2022. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
The body of a baby, which washed up on Ispingo Beach after heavy flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, is covered with a jersey on 13 April 2022. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
An image taken from beneath a bridge that was washed away on the Griffiths Mxenge Highway near Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal after flooding on 13 April 2022. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
A battered shipping container and directional sign board on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 April 2022 following heavy rain in the province. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
A washed-up van close to Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on 13 April 2022 following one of the deadliest floods in the province that has killed hundreds of people. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
