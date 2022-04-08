The cause of the incident at Katindo camp, in the city of Goma, was not immediately clear. Services have been deployed to investigate, said Muyaya on Twitter.
“The population is invited to remain calm while awaiting the report which will allow us to better understand the circumstances of this tragedy,” he wrote.
The Congolese army is battling multiple rebel groups in its restive east. There was no early indication that the explosion was caused by an attack.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet