Van Riebeeck, who in 1652 set up a ship-supply station that became what’s known today as Cape Town, is regarded as the first European colonizer of South Africa. Inequality along racial lines persists in the country almost three decades after the end of White-minority rule. The three richest South Africans are White men, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Read: What Monopoly? South African Billionaire Backs White Wealth
The EFF and other left-leaning groups have long targeted Rupert, who has a net worth of $11.1 billion, calling him the face of so-called “White monopoly capital,” a local term referring to the economy being dominated by White people who make up less than 10% of the population.
Richemont is the maker of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelery, as well as Vacheron Constantin and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet