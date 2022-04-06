Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Billionaire Rupert Targeted in South Africa Anti-Colonialism Rally

Billionaire Johann Rupert, founder and chairman of Cie. Financiere Richemont SA, attends the official opening of the "Homo Faber: Crafting a More Human Future" exhibition in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Venice will be the site of the 4,000 square-meter exhibition of Europe's top artisanal skills thats being organized by the Michelangelo Foundation, which the South African billionaire set up last year with former Cartier executive Franco Cologni to promote disappearing crafts.
By Bloomberg
06 Apr 2022
0

The EFF pickets outside a wine estate and other farms owned by the nation’s richest man to mark the day colonialism started in the country.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, the second-largest opposition party, said its president, Julius Malema, will lead the protest at wine farms in the Western Cape province owned by Richemont’s controlling shareholder and chairman Johann Rupert, 71, on Wednesday to mark the day the Dutchman Jan van Riebeeck first arrived in the country. The party will also picket at Rupert’s properties in the northern Mpumalanga province.

Van Riebeeck, who in 1652 set up a ship-supply station that became what’s known today as Cape Town, is regarded as the first European colonizer of South Africa. Inequality along racial lines persists in the country almost three decades after the end of White-minority rule. The three richest South Africans are White men, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Read: What Monopoly? South African Billionaire Backs White Wealth

The EFF and other left-leaning groups have long targeted Rupert, who has a net worth of $11.1 billion, calling him the face of so-called “White monopoly capital,” a local term referring to the economy being dominated by White people who make up less than 10% of the population.

Richemont is the maker of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelery, as well as Vacheron Constantin and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted