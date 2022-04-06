[MUST WATCH]: EFF Spokesperson @Sinawo_Thambo articulating the significance of the EFF pickets at Johann Rupert farms in Stellenbosch and Mpumalanga today. #EFFLandDay pic.twitter.com/4ch3NV6ohN — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 6, 2022

Van Riebeeck, who in 1652 set up a ship-supply station that became what’s known today as Cape Town, is regarded as the first European colonizer of South Africa. Inequality along racial lines persists in the country almost three decades after the end of White-minority rule. The three richest South Africans are White men, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Read: What Monopoly? South African Billionaire Backs White Wealth

The EFF and other left-leaning groups have long targeted Rupert, who has a net worth of $11.1 billion, calling him the face of so-called “White monopoly capital,” a local term referring to the economy being dominated by White people who make up less than 10% of the population.

Richemont is the maker of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelery, as well as Vacheron Constantin and Jaeger-LeCoultre watches.