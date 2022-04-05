Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) walking by a street with damaged Russian machinery in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Bucha city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 04 April 2022. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

“It is a simply a well-directed – but tragic – show,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “It is a forgery aimed at denigrating the Russian army – and it will not work.”

“We once again urge the international community: detach yourself from such emotional perceptions and think with your head,” Peskov said. “Compare the facts and understand what a monstrous forgery we are dealing with.”

Asked about U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for President Vladimir Putin to be put on trial for war crimes, Peskov said such remarks were unacceptable and unworthy of a U.S. leader.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Guy Faulconbridge)