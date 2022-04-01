President Joe Biden blamed a spike in gasoline prices this year on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine, calling it “Putin’s price hike.” He also criticized U.S. oil companies that have been reluctant to boost production. The cost of retail gasoline at the pump was already high prior to the invasion, but the war has turbocharged prices worldwide.

The U.S. has already tapped its reserves twice in the past six months but it’s done little to cool prices. As much as 180 million barrels may be released this time, and Biden said he expects allies to release 30 million to 50 million more barrels from their own reserves. American physical crude prices tumbled.

The release by the U.S. and potentially other countries will not have a material impact on the supply-demand balance, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte. Brent crude will likely fluctuate in a broad range of $100 to $120 a barrel in the weeks ahead, he added.

Prices WTI for May delivery sliped 0.3% to $100.01 a barrel at 12:01 p.m. in Singapore. Futures are down around 12% for the week.

Brent for June settlement was little changed at $104.68 a barrel after falling 6% on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its forecast for Brent in the second half by $10 a barrel to $125 following news of the U.S. release. The bank said in a note that the release won’t resolve “oil’s structural deficit.”

The market also faced pressure this week from concerns about Chinese demand as the world’s biggest oil importer implements a series of lockdowns to curb a virus resurgence. Those curbs are starting to have an impact on the economy, with manufacturing activity contracting in March.