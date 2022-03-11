Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 10 of 2022 – The War

Eugene says goodbye to his partner Tanya before boarding a train to Dnipro from the main train terminal on March 09, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. As Ukrainian civilians in the east flee to the relative safety of western cities such as Lviv, and abroad to escape Russia's assault, many military personnel are heading east to help with the war effort. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
11 Mar 2022
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising, heartbreaking and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Vladimir Golyadynets says goodbye to his partner Olga Shmigal before boarding a train to Dnipro from the main train terminal on March 09, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Andrew says goodbye to his partner Yarina before boarding a train to Dnipro from the main train terminal on March 09, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A young man kisses goodbye his girlfriend at Kyiv Main Railway Station as she tries to flee from Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 11 March 2022.  EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK
Ukrainian ballet dancer Bogdana Alexeeva, 21, who fled Odessa because of the conflict, is training at the Bucharest National Opera, on March 5, 2022 in Bucharest, Romania.  (Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)
Aibek Ryskulbekov (right), 21, who is from Kyrgyzstan, but was a dancer in Dnipro, trains at the Bucharest National Opera, on March 5, 2022 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)
Ukrainian ballet dancer Bogdana Alexeeva, 21, who fled Odessa because of the conflict, trains at the Bucharest National Opera, on March 5, 2022 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian woman holds her 3-month-old baby at the Western Railway Station as they flee Ukraine on March 9, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia’s military offensive, according to the UN. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
A young refugee girl fleeing Ukraine walks across the tracks as she arrives at the border train station of Zahony on March 08, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Boy waits with his mom as people fleeing war-torn Ukraine arrive from Poland at Hauptbahnhof main railway station on March 08, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
A refugee girl keeps her pet cat warm as she arrives at the Vysne Nemecke border crossing on March 09, 2022 in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Radek tends to a cat at the Ada Foundation on March 08, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. Pets are among the hundreds of thousands seeking refuge in Poland since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ADA Foundation was, started by Radek and Jakub to provide shelter to abandoned animals. Their priority is now to provide food, medicines and medical assistance to animals in Ukraine, but mostly to evacuate animals into Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images) (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
A zookeeper feeds a giraffe at Kyiv Zoo, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 08 March 2022. Many animals are extremely stressed, showing the reaction to air raid sirens, and sound of explosions, the zoo employees say. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A Ukrainian firefighter in action trying to extinguish the fire at the storage with chemicals which was hit by Russian shelling, on the outskirts of Brovary, the eastern frontline of Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 08 March 2022.  EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A destroyed building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 11 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022, prompting a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows fires at the fuel storage area of Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows overview of fire in southern Chernihiv, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT
Gulaim Tolybayeva, the neighbour of Ihor Mazhayev helps remove the rubble of his shelled house on March 5, 2022 in Markhalivka, Ukraine. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)
People set up a barrier made out of sandbags in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 11 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
Residents of Irpin and Bucha flee fighting via a destroyed bridge on March 10, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. Irpin, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, had experienced days of sustained shelling by Russian forces advancing toward the capital. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
An armed man seen riding an electric scooter in a nearly empty street in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES
Residents cross the destroyed bridge as they flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 09 March 2022. Irpin, the town which is located near Kyiv city had heavy fights for almost a week between Ukrainian and Russian militaries forcing thousands of people to escape from the town. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK
An elderly woman waits for assistance as she evacuates Irpin via a destroyed bridge
on March 10, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Refugees fleeing Ukraine arrive at the border train station of Zahony on March 10, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Members of a Territorial Defence unit play checkers with molotov cocktails while guarding a barricade after curfew on the outskirts of eastern Kyiv on March 06, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A member of the Ukrainian military holds the burnt remains of Russian passports on March 10, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
A man walks in front of posters with pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin and slogans reading ‘The real strength is in justice and in the truth that is on our side. Russia does not start wars, it ends them’ on a street of Simferopol, Crimea, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Yachts are moored up at Port Hercules in Monaco, 09 March 2022 (issued 10 March 2022). Monaco was quick to announce that it had joined the EU to sanction the list published of some 500 oligarchs to be sanctioned for having ties to Russian President Putin. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
The Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Volodimir Zelenski, are the leads of the last creation of LKN artist, in Pamplona, north Spain, 11 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Villar López
People fleeing war-torn Ukraine look for clothing after arriving on a train from Poland at the Hauptbahnhof main railway station on March 6, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
Volunteers are sorting things in the Science Center on March 10, 2022 in Ternopil, Ukraine. Science Center of Ternopil became the office where volunteers gather and send supplies for the internally displaced persons, and to cities and towns experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
People walk past messages of support left outside the Ukrainian Consulate on March 08, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A Ukrainian woman joins Scottish Artist for Ukraine as they demonstrate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Consulate on March 09, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Gold medallist Vitalii Lukianenko and their guide Borys Babar of Team Ukraine (C), Silver medallist Anatolii Kovalevskyi and their guide Oleksandr Mukshyn of Team Ukraine (L) and Bronze medallist Dmytro Suiarko and their guide Oleksandr Nikonovych of Team Ukraine (R) pose after the Men’s Middle Distance Vision Impaired Para Biathlon during the during day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics on March 08, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Displaced Yemenis stand outside a makeshift shelter at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 09 March 2022. The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to further increase food prices in war-ravaged Yemen, which relies on wheat exports from both Russia and Ukraine, pushing millions into hunger as humanitarian funding dries up. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Houthi militiamen stand guard during an anti-US and Saudi Arabia rally in Sana’a, Yemen, 07 March 2022. Thousands of Houthi supporters rallied in Sana’a against the siege imposed on the war-ridden country by the Saudi-led coalition as well as the alleged US military support for the coalition which has been fighting the Houthis for seven years. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Pro-Houthis Yemenis hold a Yemeni flag and a banner reading in Arabic ‘Allah is the greatest of all, Death to America, Death to Israel, A curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam’, during an anti-US and Saudi Arabia rally in Sana’a, Yemen, 07 March 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Getty/ Gallo for her help in the selection of these images. DM/ ML

