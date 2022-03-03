South Africa

HOW IT UNFOLDED

Troubled broadcaster – a visual timeline tracking the SABC bosses vs Phathiswa Magopeni saga

From left: SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on 5 August 2019. (Photo: Gallo Images / Veli Nhlapo) | Axed SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni on 8 March 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe) | SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe during an interview in Auckland Park on 10 October 2019. (Photo): Sebabatso Mosamo / Sunday Times)
By Victoria O'Regan
03 Mar 2022
0

Attempting to rebuild credibility and trust after the troublesome Hlaudi Motsoeneng era, the SABC has been making headlines once again, this time centred on a meltdown with the public broadcaster’s head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni.

In November 2021, the now former head of news at the SABC, Phathiswa Magopeni, was charged with misconduct after an interdicted Special Assignment episode was mistakenly aired. Several days later, multiple claims of irregularity against the company’s CEO and board chairperson surfaced in a grievance letter Magopeni addressed to the SABC board. At the heart of the dispute lie allegations of political interference against the SABC CEO and board chair, which Magopeni claims underpin the misconduct charges against her, ultimately leading to her sacking in January 2022. 

This timeline contains a summary of complex, intricate and often disputed details. It is not able to document everything. Please consult the supporting documents provided for further information.

This is a developing story and this timeline may be updated. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved