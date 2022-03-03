From left: SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on 5 August 2019. (Photo: Gallo Images / Veli Nhlapo) | Axed SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni on 8 March 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe) | SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe during an interview in Auckland Park on 10 October 2019. (Photo): Sebabatso Mosamo / Sunday Times)

In November 2021, the now former head of news at the SABC, Phathiswa Magopeni, was charged with misconduct after an interdicted Special Assignment episode was mistakenly aired. Several days later, multiple claims of irregularity against the company’s CEO and board chairperson surfaced in a grievance letter Magopeni addressed to the SABC board. At the heart of the dispute lie allegations of political interference against the SABC CEO and board chair, which Magopeni claims underpin the misconduct charges against her, ultimately leading to her sacking in January 2022.

This timeline contains a summary of complex, intricate and often disputed details. It is not able to document everything. Please consult the supporting documents provided for further information.

This is a developing story and this timeline may be updated. DM