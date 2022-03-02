Maverick Life

From Paris Fashion Week, the 2022 Autumn/ Winter collections in pictures

A model walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Mar 2022
Another week, another round of fashion shows – here is an incomplete gallery from the 2022 A/W Paris Fashion Week.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Models during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Serena Williams walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Weinsanto Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Weinsanto Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Weinsanto Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Models prepare backstage prior to the Imane Ayissi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
Models prepare backstage prior to the Imane Ayissi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
Mannequins are lined up during the CFCL Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
A detail during the CFCL Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Leanne Marshall FW 22 Collection show at Galerie Bourbon as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images For Leanne Marshall)
Models walk the runway during the Leanne Marshall FW 22 Collection show at Galerie Bourbon as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images For Leanne Marshall)
Models walk the runway during the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model, fashion detail, walks the runway during the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Koche Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Koche Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Koche Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Koche Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Victoria/Tomas Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Victoria/Tomas Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Alter Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Alter Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022/23 Women collection by Saint Laurent fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2022. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 28 February to 08 March. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2022/23 Women collection by Saint Laurent fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2022. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 28 February to 08 March. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2022/23 Women collection by Saint Laurent fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 March 2022. The presentation of the Women’s collections runs from 28 February to 08 March. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON DM/ ML
