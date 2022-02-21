Waynique Carolus, one of scores of children living in abject poverty in Noordhoek, Velddrif, faces a bleak future and is not sure when she will get her next plate of food. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

Entering Velddrif, the majestic Berg River is immediately visible. Then one sees the bright white buildings with their painted green roofs.

The town is famous for the river, its fishing community and bokkoms – a small fish (Southern mullet) that is dried and salted, a bit like fish biltong.

On 15 February, the town hosted the Western Cape’s State of the Province Address, in which Premier Alan Winde said: “I think especially of the fishing communities like the one right here in Velddrif, and how, despite the greatest of challenges, you still get up, get out and ‘set sail’.”

On the town’s clean streets, DM168 was greeted with smiles, waves and open conversations that went beyond the activities hosted by the provincial government.

In the suburb of Noordhoek, after a title deed ceremony, we overheard a woman questioning why the streets were clean. Was it because of the premier’s visit?

But Winde’s focus was on Eva Daniels, an 84-year-old woman on Albatross Street who was one of 10 recipients of title deeds handed out by the premier and Tertius Simmers, the MEC for human settlements.

“God is good. I’m glad I became a house owner before I closed my eyes,” she said.

About 7,000 people live in Noordhoek, home to who were known under apartheid as Velddrif’s coloured community. Twenty-seven years after the dawn of democracy, there are still households living in either extreme poverty or with problems with basic services. Or both.

Edward Rooi (62) has been waiting for more than 10 years for a toilet to be installed inside his home.

“At night I have to accompany my wife to the toilet. It is just too dangerous for any woman to go alone to the toilet at night,” he said. He was aware of the premier’s visit and said he would like to ask Winde: “When am I getting a toilet inside my home? It is disgusting that old people in this day and age must still use outside toilets.”

Jacoba Andrews (59) lives in a cramped, government-built, one-bedroom home with her daughter Caroleen, her unemployed brother and more than four children from her late sister. The household’s only sources of income are from Andrews, who gets R150 a day for domestic work, and her daughter, who receives a state child-support grant for her child.

“Without the food we get from the soup kitchen in our area, we would be going to bed at night on empty stomachs. I only work three days a week and get paid R150 a day,” she explains.

With that R150, she buys bread, two packets of chicken or two tins of sardines, a packet of rice and R10 worth of electricity.

Sleeping in the dark has become the norm for the family, and neighbours said they try their utmost to help them.

Hanlie Linde, Bergrivier’s municipal manager, said she was fully aware of the enormity of the challenges she faced in coming up with workable solutions. “We are unashamedly pro-poor. It is the work of the municipality to work for the poor and, if that works, then for everybody.”

Although there is poverty, there is a luxury side to life in Velddrif – complete with water activities, as well as a booming hospitality industry that includes a gin distillery and a brewery.

Richard Laing, general manager of Charlie’s Brewhouse, said people didn’t “really know [about] Velddrif”, which was why the company had decided to market the town as an adventure destination. DM168

