South Africa

2022 STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

All systems go for a State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall

SANDF personnel and government officials rehearse on 9 February for the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 10 February 2022. (Photo: Zwelethemba Kostile / GCIS)
By Suné Payne
09 Feb 2022
Parliament says it is ready to host this year’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 10 February, following a walk-through inspection of the city hall in Cape Town.

Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo told journalists that it was “all systems go” for the 2022 State of the Nation Address (Sona). 

This year’s Sona takes place on Thursday, 10 February with some MPs and special guests physically present in the city hall, while others are joining the event virtually. 

The Cape Town City Hall. (Photo: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS)

Masondo and some presiding officers of Parliament held an inspection of the city hall, the venue of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address. The venue was offered by the City of Cape Town after a fire at the beginning of the year destroyed part of the Parliament buildings.  

Preparations at the Cape Town City Hall for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 10 February 2022. (Photo: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS)

Grace Boroto, the House of Assembly chair on internal matters, said aside from cleaning and preparing spaces, things were about “98% ready”. 

In answer to a question, Masondo said there were no suggestions that there would be disruptions, but if there were, “these difficulties will be addressed”. 

The statue of Nelson Mandela at the Cape Town City Hall overlooks rehearsals for the State of the Nation Address. (Photo: Zwelethemba Kostile / GCIS)

Masondo said that while MPs had the right to express their views, presiding officers had to ensure the rights of other MPs were not affected by any disruptions. 

Explaining the address itself, Masondo said the president would account for the work of the government for the year while outlining the government’s plan of action. 

A navy band prepares for the State of the Nation Address. Photo: Zwelethemba Kostile / GCIS)

“Of course, we know there are many challenges facing the country and these range from issues such as the sluggish growth in the economy; issues of inequality, unemployment and poverty, the Covid-19 pandemic and so on,” said Masondo. 

Preparations at Cape Town City Hall in the lead-up to the State of the Nation Address. (Photo: GCIS)

On Thursday morning, Police Minister Bheki Cele will lead a parade of police and security forces in Cape Town to ensure the “safety and security of the 2022 State of the Nation Address”, according to a statement issued by his ministry. This deployment will comprise SAPS officials, national and provincial traffic police, and members of the SA National Defence Force and Cape Town’s metro police.

“We are very confident that the State of the Nation Address will be a success,” said Masondo. DM

