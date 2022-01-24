According to Unesco: 'Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.' (Photo: abidjanprinciples.org/Wikipedia)

Monday, 24 January

Today is International Day of Education, commemorating the role of education in working towards peace and development. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco): “Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.”

The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) has launched a series of webinars with a view to allowing communities to define the priority areas it should be focusing on. On Monday at 3pm, the organisation will be hosting a webinar titled Strategies to improve HIV testing access, treatment and care for key populations. Register to attend here.

On Tuesday, 25 January at 3pm, the Defend Our Democracy campaign will be hosting a webinar titled Unpacking the first report of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. The discussants will be Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis, executive director of Open Secrets Henni van Vuuren and Defend our Democracy Convenor Reverend Frank Chikane. You can register to attend here.

Also on Tuesday, Transparency International will release its annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). The CPI ranks 180 countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, drawing on 13 surveys covering expert assessments and views of businesspeople. The index captures specific manifestations of public sector corruption, ranging from bribery, diversion of public funds, effective prosecution of corruption cases and adequate legal frameworks, to access to information and legal protections for whistle-blowers, journalists and investigators. You can access the report on 25 January on the Corruption Watch website here.

On Thursday, 27 January at 10am, the Zero Dropout Campaign will host a webinar discussion on What does it mean to rethink our approach to school dropout prevention? The event will also be the launch of the organisation’s research report, School dropout: gender matters, which examines how the relationship between gender and social inequalities affects dropout rates. The speakers will be programme director of the Zero Dropout Campaign Merle Mansfield, associate professor of practice, University of Johannesburg Shafika Isaacs, Youth Activism Programme manager at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Irfaan Mangera, and national programme manager: in-school gender equity programmes at the Department of Basic Education Dululu Hlatshaneni. Register to join the discussion here.

Later on Thursday, at 12pm, the Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Institute for Security Studies will be hosting a seminar titled Africa in 2022 – Prospects and Challenges to discuss:

1. Will the AU step up efforts to develop an effective conflict prevention, conflict management, and peacekeeping strategy?;

2.What role can South Africa play to promote peace and economic development in the region, given its own political and socioeconomic challenges?;

3. What are the opportunities for international cooperation and what needs to be done to further improve Africa’s development trajectory?

The speakers are Dr Fonteh Akum, executive director of the Institute for Security Studies, Professor Cheryl Hendricks, executive director of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, and Lenin Ndebele, a journalist on the Africa desk at News24. Register for the seminar here. DM/MC