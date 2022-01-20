The yuan has seen its popularity as an international currency steadily climb in the last decade. Global funds boosted holdings of Chinese government bonds to a record last month, data show. The renminbi was ranked 35th in October 2010 when Swift, which handles cross-border payment messages for more than 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries, started tracking.
The euro held its second-place ranking for a seventh month, but its total market share fell to an eight-month low at 37%. The pound followed in third, a spot it’s held since 2011, while the yen rounded out the top five.
|Current Rank
|Currency
|Dec. 2021
|Nov.
|Oct.
|1
|USD
|40.51%
|39.16%
|39.16%
|2
|EUR
|36.65%
|37.66%
|38.07%
|3
|GBP
|5.89%
|6.72%
|6.41%
|4
|CNY
|2.70%
|2.14%
|1.85%
|5
|JPY
|2.58%
|2.58%
|2.90%
