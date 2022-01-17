Business Maverick

Business Maverick

New Africa Payment System to Save $5 Billion in Fees, Lift Trade

(Image: Adobe Stock)
By Bloomberg
17 Jan 2022
0

Africa’s new cross-border payment system is expected to save the continent billions of dollars in annual transaction costs and bolster shipments in the world’s largest free-trade zone, according to Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president of Ghana. 

The so-called Pan-African Payment and Settlement System will facilitate intra-regional trade and payments by enabling the real-time transfer of funds from one African country to another, he said. Traders have, until now, had to settle payments via U.S. and European banks and the new system is expected to save the continent about $5 billion in offshore clearance and transaction costs, according to its developer, the African Export-Import Bank.“This is an African solution to an African problem and it’s the most practical and most important achievement in payment-system integration on the African continent since independence from colonial rule,” Bawumia said. It’s the closest the continent has come to the benefits of a common currency, he said.It’s also one of the key building blocks for the African Continental Free Trade Area, he said. The continent-wide trade zone that’s set to be fully operational in 2030 could be the world’s biggest free trade zone by area, with a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion.

The system was launched in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, on Thursday after having been piloted in the West African Monetary Zone, which includes Nigeria, the continent’s biggest economy.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved