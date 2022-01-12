But like-named games have soared on the App Store. Downloads of Cravotta’s Wordle! rose nearly to 40,000 in the week of Jan. 1, up 850% from the week before, according to the mobile data and analytics firm App Annie. It reached the top 10 among all word games in seven countries and was No. 1 among word games in Ireland as of Jan. 8. Wordle! is currently No. 4 among word games in the U.S. App Store.
Similarly, What Word – Wordle, launched on iOS last week, saw nearly 20,000 downloads worldwide the week of Jan. 1. It reached the top 10 among all word games in 14 countries on iOS and No. 1 among word games in the U.K., Iceland and the Netherlands as of Jan. 8, according to App Annie. That game no longer appears to be available on the U.S. App Store.
