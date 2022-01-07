Oil and natural gas stocks were hit with a double whammy in early 2020 when lockdowns slashed energy demand and a short-lived supply war between Russia and Saudi Arabia pushed prices below zero. But a steady rebound in consumption and self-help measures such as cost cutting and debt reduction helped improve the outlook for crude producers.
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $79.46 a barrel in New York on Thursday.
