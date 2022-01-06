Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announced an adjustment of fuel prices, based on current local and international factors, with effect from Wednesday, according to his department.

The factors include a reduced crude oil price and a positive shift in the rand/dollar exchange rate.

On Wednesday, 93-octane petrol declined by 71c per litre, and 95-octane by 68c/l, while 0.05% and 0.005% diesel dropped by 67.8c/l and 69,8c/l, respectively.

South African interest rates

Monthly fuel price fluctuations make it difficult to predict effects on interest rates, according to Iraj Abedian, founder and chief executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services.

“At the moment, [the fuel price] is elevated, and it will stay elevated because everything else is expensive,” Abedian said.

The fuel price is contingent upon the international oil price, and foreign exchange rates, which together have consistently driven up interest rates in South Africa.

“It is impossible for the fuel price to drop to pre-pandemic levels, because the international oil price would need to drop below $50/barrel”. It is currently around $76/barrel. All businesses suffer from fuel increases, but particularly the transport industry, which affects truck drivers and taxis.

Increasing inflation

The rise in global inflation, alongside impeded international trade, is exacerbating domestic inflation.

The South African government currently enforces a 35% fuel excise tax, according to Abedian.

“The government wants every penny it can get, but this decrease will not worry them too much,” he explained. BM/DM