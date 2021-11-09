“This breakout in Bitcoin might signal the start of a final push-up for the fourth quarter before the crypto market shows more pronounced consolidation into next year,” Fundstrat said in a technical-strategy report Monday. “Strength in Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other altcoins looks likely in the weeks to come.”

Bitcoin hit its October record following the launch of the first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund for U.S. investors. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which tracks Bitcoin futures, drew more than $1.2 billion in volume on its debut.

The little more than decade-old market for digital assets has already roughly quadrupled from its 2020 year-end value. Bitcoin has gained over 130% year-to-date.

The ride was volatile: The token plunged below $30,000 in June amid criticism of its energy consumption and China’s cryptocurrency crackdown. It then began to recover in part as the crypto sector adjusted to China’s broadsides.

Aside from Bitcoin, blockchain networks like Ethereum and Solana continue to upgrade and attract new functionality. Demand for decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens is also growing. Meanwhile, memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to attract speculative investors.