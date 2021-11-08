A demonstrator joins the Fridays For Future march on 5 November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland, on day six of the COP26 climate summit. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

On Monday, 8 November at 2pm, Defend our Democracy will be launching their Anti-Corruption Week at Constitution Hill. It will run from 3 to 10 December. Zero tolerance of corruption is everyone’s business. #DefendOurDemocracy. You can join the livestream here.

Also at 2pm on Monday, War on Want will host a webinar titled We can’t mine our way out of the climate crisis: achieving a just energy future for all where frontline communities, mineworkers and environmental justice activists will discuss their struggles for an inclusive and just transition, and a just renewable energy future for all. You can attend the event here.

At 2pm the Presidential Climate Commission at COP26 will be discussing South Africa’s Just Transition Framework. The framework aims to be a practical guide outlining a spectrum of policy pathways for a climate transition for all parts of society in the country, ensuring that the transition to a low-emissions economy and climate-resilient society is properly managed, just, and equitable, particularly for the poor, vulnerable and marginalised. You can attend here.

On Tuesday, 9 November, activists from the Fix the Patent Laws Campaign will march to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to demand that the government reforms our intellectual property laws to enable improved access to lifesaving medicines for Covid-19 and other life-threatening diseases.

On Tuesday at 9am, the Presidential Climate Commission at COP26 will host a discussion titled Financing a Just Transition in South Africa. The session aims to bring together climate finance experts, development practitioners, PCC commissioners and the private sector to share South Africa’s experience as well as facilitate an exchange on the country’s current mileage and upcoming hurdles on Just Transition Financing. You can attend here.

Also on Tuesday, at 1pm, EPIC-Africa and @AfricanNGOs will host a webinar discussion on their recently released second report on the ongoing impact of the pandemic on African CSOs. The report – The Impact of Covid-19 on African Civil Society Organizations – Ongoing Uncertainty and a Glimmer of Optimism – is based on a survey of 1,039 CSOs from 46 African countries. Register for the webinar here.

On Tuesday at 2pm, War on Want will be hosting a discussion titled From Crisis to Justice: How do we win a Global Green New Deal. Frontline communities, mineworkers and environmental justice activists discuss their struggles for an inclusive just transition, and a just renewable energy future for all. You can register to attend here.

On Thursday, 11 November, Cry of the Xcluded will be hosting a virtual press briefing on their Anti-Austerity Campaign and a protest that will be held outside Parliament during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. The speakers will be Princess Majola from the United Front, Khokhoma Motsi from the Assembly of the Unemployed and Mike Khumalo from South African Municipal Workers Union’s Back To Work Campaign. You can register to attend here.

On Friday, 12 November at 2.50pm, the Liesbeek Action Campaign will hold a demonstration against the Amazon River Club bulldozers and to demand that the River Club be made a Unesco heritage site. The demonstration will take place at the Two Rivers Urban Park mound in Observatory, Cape Town. DM/MC